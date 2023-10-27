“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” made a surprise appearance on the theatrical release calendar this October and has already become the second-highest grossing concert documentary ever, drawing in fans who wanted to re-experience her Eras Tour in movie form and those who weren’t able to catch this summer’s concert. But while “The Eras Tour” movie still isn’t the top music doc (yet), it’s something of an outlier when it comes to just how much it’s made at the box office — $178 million and counting.
Several other big-name musicians and bands have released documentaries about their tours or certain albums, but the only ones to come close to the success of “The Eras Tour” include Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber, so far. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour documentary, slated for a Dec. 1 release, could further shake up the stats and the box office.
Below we’ve rounded up a list of the highest grossing concert movies of all time, including Miley Cyrus, BTS and One Direction.
1. “Michael Jackson: This Is It” – $261 Million
The king of pop still reigns supreme with his posthumous concert documentary.
2. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” – $178 Million So Far
Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert documentary, directed by Sam Wrench, launched in theaters via AMC on Oct. 12.
3. “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” – $99 Million
Released in February 2011, Justin Bieber’s concert documentary was produced by Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, Scooter Braun and L.A. Reid Media. It was distributed by Paramount Pictures. Justin Bieber’s 2013 concert doc “Believe” made $10 million worldwide.
4. “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert” – $70.6 Million
This 2008 concert film transitioned Miley Cyrus from star of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel to an artist in her own right.
5. “One Direction: This Is Us” – $68.5 Million
One Direction — the heartthrob boy band formed by Simon Cowell on “The X Factor” — clocks in the top 5 with “This Is Us.” The band split up in 2015, with all five members attempting solo musical careers.
6. “Katy Perry: Part of Me” – $32.7 Million
Katy Perry’s “Part of Me” came out in 2012 when she was breaking up with Russell Brand. Since then, she has married Orlando Bloom, judged on “American Idol” and performed at the coronation of King Charles III.
7. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing” – $32.6 Million
The K-Pop band’s 2022 concert documentary contains a series of performances they headlined.
8. “BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas” – $29.2 million
This film about the South Korean boy band spotlights their free show at Busan’s World Expo in October 2023. More than 50,000 people were in attendance.
9. “Madonna: Truth or Dare” – $29 million
Released in 1991, this documentary followed the singer’s controversial “Blond Ambition” tour. Madonna recently embarked on her “The Celebration” tour after a health scare.
10. “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience” – $23.2 million
Although we’re not quite to the year 3000 yet, the Jo Bros have grown up quite a bit since their concert film came out in 2009.
11. “U2: 3D” – $22.7 million
U2 also had their 1988 “Rattle and Hum” documentary, which grossed $8.6 million.
12. “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” – $18.7 million
In addition to its six-season run on Fox, “Glee” got a concert movie experience in 2011.
13. “Shine a Light” – $15.7 million
Martin Scorsese’s documentary about the Rolling Stones includes footage from their “A Bigger Bang” tour.
Leave a Reply