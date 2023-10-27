“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” made a surprise appearance on the theatrical release calendar this October and has already become the second-highest grossing concert documentary ever, drawing in fans who wanted to re-experience her Eras Tour in movie form and those who weren’t able to catch this summer’s concert. But while “The Eras Tour” movie still isn’t the top music doc (yet), it’s something of an outlier when it comes to just how much it’s made at the box office — $178 million and counting.

Several other big-name musicians and bands have released documentaries about their tours or certain albums, but the only ones to come close to the success of “The Eras Tour” include Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber, so far. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour documentary, slated for a Dec. 1 release, could further shake up the stats and the box office.

Below we’ve rounded up a list of the highest grossing concert movies of all time, including Miley Cyrus, BTS and One Direction.