The Top 13 Highest-Grossing Concert Films of All Time

From “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” to Martin Scorsese’s “Shine a Light”

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” made a surprise appearance on the theatrical release calendar this October and has already become the second-highest grossing concert documentary ever, drawing in fans who wanted to re-experience her Eras Tour in movie form and those who weren’t able to catch this summer’s concert. But while “The Eras Tour” movie still isn’t the top music doc (yet), it’s something of an outlier when it comes to just how much it’s made at the box office — $178 million and counting.

Several other big-name musicians and bands have released documentaries about their tours or certain albums, but the only ones to come close to the success of “The Eras Tour” include Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber, so far. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour documentary, slated for a Dec. 1 release, could further shake up the stats and the box office.

Below we’ve rounded up a list of the highest grossing concert movies of all time, including Miley Cyrus, BTS and One Direction.

1. “Michael Jackson: This Is It” – $261 Million

The king of pop still reigns supreme with his posthumous concert documentary.

Taylor Swift performs “All Too Well” during “The Eras Tour” (AMC)

2.Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” – $178 Million So Far

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert documentary, directed by Sam Wrench, launched in theaters via AMC on Oct. 12.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden (Getty Images)

3. “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” – $99 Million

Released in February 2011, Justin Bieber’s concert documentary was produced by Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, Scooter Braun and L.A. Reid Media. It was distributed by Paramount Pictures. Justin Bieber’s 2013 concert doc “Believe” made $10 million worldwide.

Miley Cyrus at Zilker Park on October 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Getty Images)

4. “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert” – $70.6 Million

This 2008 concert film transitioned Miley Cyrus from star of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel to an artist in her own right.

From left to right: Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik formerly of One Direction performing in respective solo concerts (Getty Images)

5. “One Direction: This Is Us” – $68.5 Million

One Direction — the heartthrob boy band formed by Simon Cowell on “The X Factor” — clocks in the top 5 with “This Is Us.” The band split up in 2015, with all five members attempting solo musical careers.

Katy Perry performing at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023.(Getty Images

6. “Katy Perry: Part of Me” – $32.7 Million

Katy Perry’s “Part of Me” came out in 2012 when she was breaking up with Russell Brand. Since then, she has married Orlando Bloom, judged on “American Idol” and performed at the coronation of King Charles III.

BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

7. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing” – $32.6 Million

The K-Pop band’s 2022 concert documentary contains a series of performances they headlined.

J-Hope, V, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook of BTS at the Grammys (Getty Images)

8. “BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas” – $29.2 million

This film about the South Korean boy band spotlights their free show at Busan’s World Expo in October 2023. More than 50,000 people were in attendance.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 (Getty Images)

9. “Madonna: Truth or Dare” – $29 million

Released in 1991, this documentary followed the singer’s controversial “Blond Ambition” tour. Madonna recently embarked on her “The Celebration” tour after a health scare.

From left to right: Kevin, Joe and Nick of The Jonas Brothers (Getty Images)

10. “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience” – $23.2 million

Although we’re not quite to the year 3000 yet, the Jo Bros have grown up quite a bit since their concert film came out in 2009.

U2 (The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Bono performs at the Gocheok Sky Dome (Getty Images)

11. “U2: 3D” – $22.7 million

U2 also had their 1988 “Rattle and Hum” documentary, which grossed $8.6 million.

Glee original cast
“Glee” original cast (Fox)

12. “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” – $18.7 million

In addition to its six-season run on Fox, “Glee” got a concert movie experience in 2011.

Remaining “Rolling Stones” members (Getty Images)

13. “Shine a Light” – $15.7 million

Martin Scorsese’s documentary about the Rolling Stones includes footage from their “A Bigger Bang” tour.

phoebe-dynevor-rosario-dawson-fair-play-haunted-mansion
Read Next
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in October 2023

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.