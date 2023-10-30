‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and Taylor Swift Show Gen Z Isn’t Abandoning Theaters | Analysis

Despite a day-and-date release, poor critics’ reviews, and a probable lack of awareness from most moviegoers old enough to remember using Windows 95, Universal’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has set a new opening weekend record for its production company Blumhouse with an impressive $80 million opening. Who to thank for its stellar turnout: Gen Z audiences that some exhibitors have been worried aren’t as interested in going out to the movies in 2023.

According to demographic data from Universal, 81% of the video game adaptation’s opening weekend crowd was under 25, with 43% being between the ages of 13-17. Over the past decade, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” games have built a devoted following among Gen Z gamers that any video game or horror franchise would love to have.