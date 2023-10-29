‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Sets Multiple Box Office Records With $78 Million Opening

Freddy Fazbear and his creepy animatronic buddies are lighting up the box office, as Universal/Blumhouse’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is setting multiple industry records with its $78 million domestic/$130 million global opening weekend.

Not only is it more than double the highest opening seen on Halloween weekend and the largest opening for a film releasing day-and-date on home platforms, but it has also topped the 2018 revival of “Halloween” to become the best opening ever for Blumhouse.

While its numbers aren’t as high as “The Super Mario Bros.