‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ $23 Million Opening Kicks Off Apple’s Movie Master Plan

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” opened in 3,628 theaters this weekend courtesy of Paramount and Apple, doing $23 million in domestic business in the widest-ever theatrical film release and highest reported opening weekend for a film from a streaming studio.

The historical drama won’t be alone in that club for long. Apple is set to roll out a new strategy for its movies over the coming months, partnering with big-name filmmakers and legacy studios to bring their movies to theaters nationwide. The slate includes Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and Matthew Vaughn’s “Argylle.”

“Apple left a lot of money and prestige on the table when they spent all this money to buy ‘CODA’ and it won Best Picture, but it didn’t get the audience that it could have,” Boxoffice editor Daniel Loria said.