Travis Kelce Rockets to Most In-Demand Sports Figure After Taylor Swift Sparks Fly | Charts

Taylor Swift’s attendance at last Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game set the internet on fire and launched her new boyfriend Travis Kelce into newfound stardom with US and global audiences.

As of Monday, Sept. 25, Chiefs tight end Kelce was 200.45 times more in-demand than the average talent with US audiences, a 17% jump compared to the previous day. This is the highest level of demand Parrot Analytics has tracked for him, dating back to 2019.

This makes Kelce by far the most popular sports figure in the US after leapfrogging Deion Sanders (131.6x), whose tenure at Colorado has been the biggest sports story of the past month.