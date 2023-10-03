It’s Not Just Men Who Are Interested in the Roman Empire – Despite What That Viral TikTok Says | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Demographic data shows the audiences are broader than most would expect

Parrot Analytics
liam mcintyre spartacus
Liam McIntyre on Spartacus.

Driven by a TikTok trend in September, the Roman Empire became a popular topic online, especially fueled by a trend that emerged on TikTok in early September. The trend consists of women asking their boyfriends and husbands how frequently they think about the Roman Empire and being surprised by the answer.

The TikTok trend primarily suggests a male inclination towards the Roman Empire. Looking at the audience demographic breakdown of popular shows in the genre, we can see that their audiences are mostly made up of men, but not overwhelmingly. Beside Starz’s “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” and UK’s “Britannia,” shows that men made up almost two-thirds of the audience, the other shows on our list below have a balanced gender breakdown.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.