It’s Not Just Men Who Are Interested in the Roman Empire – Despite What That Viral TikTok Says | Charts

Driven by a TikTok trend in September, the Roman Empire became a popular topic online, especially fueled by a trend that emerged on TikTok in early September. The trend consists of women asking their boyfriends and husbands how frequently they think about the Roman Empire and being surprised by the answer.

The TikTok trend primarily suggests a male inclination towards the Roman Empire. Looking at the audience demographic breakdown of popular shows in the genre, we can see that their audiences are mostly made up of men, but not overwhelmingly. Beside Starz’s “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” and UK’s “Britannia,” shows that men made up almost two-thirds of the audience, the other shows on our list below have a balanced gender breakdown.