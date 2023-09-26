Thrawn’s Debut on ‘Ahsoka’ Lifts the Show’s Demand to ‘Mandalorian’ Levels | Chart

Disney+’s newest “Star Wars” series spikes with the character’s live-action appearance

Parrot Analytics Logo
Lars Mikkelsen Thrawn Ahsoka
Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn on "Ahsoka." (Disney+)

Demand for Disney+’s “Ahsoka” has been higher than most other recent “Star Wars” premieres but has trailed the latest season of “The Mandalorian” — until recently.

Last Friday, the latest “Star Wars” series hit 83 times the average series demand in the U.S., which is higher than “The Mandalorian” reached at any point during its third and most recent season — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

What caused this huge jump in demand after the most recent episode? Without giving too much away, a major character made his long-awaited debut in the latest episode and energized the “Star Wars” fan base.

