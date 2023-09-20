Tubi Has Been Ramping Up Its Catalog – and It’s Reaping the Rewards | Charts

While other free ad-supported streaming TV, or FAST, platforms are slowly testing the waters of making their own originals (think of The Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Tubi has dived right in.

Since May, at least 10 new Tubi original movies have been released each month. If other FAST services matched this pace of original output, users may seek them out as a place to find entirely new original content and the reputation of these platforms as a home for secondhand content could change.

Last year, Tubi announced it would be adding 100 new original shows and movies and we can see how that acceleration has played out with a notable uptick in the pace of new Tubi films premiering this year.