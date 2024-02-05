Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2024

What’s new on Amazon’s Prime Video in February 2024?

In light of Valentine’s Day, Prime Video nailed it. This February, the platform is bringing a variety of new shows and movies for you and yours. There is something for everyone — from the latest releases to classic romantic comedies to thrillers and more.

Rom-com “Upgraded,” starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux, hits the streamer on Friday, while a series adaptation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s steamy spy thriller “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” is already taking the world by storm since its Feb. 2 debut with stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

The platform will also debut 2015’s “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” with Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson, last year’s animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and the well-liked 2014 indie “St.Vincent” with Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts and Chris O’Dowd.

And don’t forget about Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated companion film to her comeback album, coming exclusively to Prime Video on Feb. 16. “This Is Me … Now: A Love Story” stars Lopez, her partner Ben Affleck, Sofía Vergara, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and others.

Other recognizable films will also be on the platform come February 2024, including “12 Angry Men” (1957), “The Alamo” (1960), the horror film “Get Out” (2017) and Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups” (2010) and its 2013 sequel.

Check out the complete list of new releases for February 2024 below.

Feb. 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011

Feb. 6

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Feb. 8

Home Again (2017)

Feb. 9

St. Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

Feb. 13

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)

Feb. 16

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story (2024)

Feb. 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

Feb. 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Feb. 23

Apartment404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (2024)

Feb. 29

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Red Queen (2024)