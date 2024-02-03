Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in February 2024

Paramount is adding plenty of new films and TV releases to get you through the February ahead, whether you’re experiencing Los Angeles rain or New York snow.

What better way to celebrate the month of love than to cozy up with a loved one and watch a new movie? Paramount brings a diverse mix of memorable, funny and thrilling features to its platform this month.

Thursday saw the debut of Academy Award winner Best Picture “12 Years a Slave” on the streamer, as well as “The Secret Life of Bees” with Queen Latifah and Jennifer Hudson, “Magnolia” with Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore, a second Best Picture winner with “No Country for Old Men” and the romantic comedy “Morning Glory” starring Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams.

For Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime, classics as varied as “Dirty Dancing” (1987), “Enough Said” (2013), “Once Upon A Time in the West (1968), “The Good Girl” (2002) and “Night Falls on Manhattan” (1996) will also become available for streaming this month, among many others.

And for those looking for a romantic comedy to help celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, “Friends with Benefits” starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, “The Romantics” with Katie Holmes and Josh Duhamel, “Risky Business” with Tom Cruise and Rebecca Mornay and “No Strings Attached” with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher are all worthy of your eye.

Check out the complete list of new releases for February 2024 below.

Available Feb. 1

12 Years a Slave

23 Walks

A River Runs Through It

A Thousand Words*

A Walk on the Moon

Agent Revelation

Alfie (1966)

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

American Hangman

An Unfinished Life

Animal Kingdom

Another Kind of Wedding

Arrivederci, Baby!

Barefoot in the Park

Bangkok Dangerous

Beastly

Beautiful Girls

Benefit of the Doubt

Birthday Girl

Bounce

Bound

Boys and Girls

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Brown Girl Begins

Captive

Carolina

Case 39

Chicago

Chocolate City

Clue

Cold Brook

Cold in July

Colewell

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Daniel

Dead Water

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Pretty Things

Don’t Look Now

Downeast

Drillbit Taylor

Echo in the Canyon

Ella Enchanted

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)

Enduring Love

Enough Said

Extraordinary Measures

Fade to Black

Fancy Pants

Foxfire

Freedom Writers

Freedom’s Path

French Postcards

Fresh

Friedkin Uncut

Friends with Benefits

Fully Realized Humans

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Game 6

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

God’s Pocket

Hamlet (2004)

Hands Up

Harlem Nights

Harold and Maude

Hell or High Water

Hellion

Home for the Holidays

Hoop Dreams

In & Out

It Started In Naples

International Falls

Interview With the Vampire

Italian for Beginners

Jersey Girl

Just a Kiss

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible

Kinky Boots (2006)

Labor Day

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Like Water for Chocolate

Lincoln

Love Jones

Love Spreads

Love Story

Lucky Them

Magnolia

Maid in Manhattan

Malena

Margot at the Wedding

Mindhunters

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Muriel’s Wedding

Night Falls On Manhattan

No Country for Old Men

No Strings Attached

Once Upon A Time In The West*

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook

Perfect Sense

Phil

Premature

Project Ithaca

Red Tails

Rhapsody of Love

Risky Business

Roman Holiday

Romeo and Juliet

Run with the Hunted

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Savage

Save the Last Dance

Shaft (2000)

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut

Sidewalks of New York

Sirens

Slow Burn

Sound of Violence

Sunset Boulevard

Superpower

Superstar

Swingers

The Appearance

The Cider House Rules

The Fighting Temptations

The First Nudie Musical

The Get Together

The Good Girl*

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Harder They Come

The Help

The Honeymooners

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Ledge

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Long Shadow

The Love Guru

The Loved Ones

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Ramen Girl

The Romantics

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sunlit Night

The Weather Man

The Wrong Todd

Tigerland

Tone-Deaf

Trading Places

True Grit (1969)

Urban Cowboy

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walkaway Joe

We Own the Night

We Were Soldiers

What Breaks the Ice

What Women Want

When a Stranger Calls

When We Were Kings

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Why Stop Now

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wish You Were Here

Your Sister’s Sister

Zodiac

Available Feb. 10

Pixie

Available Feb. 11

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Available Feb. 23

End of Watch