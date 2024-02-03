Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in February 2024

Paramount is adding plenty of new films and TV releases to get you through the February ahead, whether you’re experiencing Los Angeles rain or New York snow.
What better way to celebrate the month of love than to cozy up with a loved one and watch a new movie? Paramount brings a diverse mix of memorable, funny and thrilling features to its platform this month.
Thursday saw the debut of Academy Award winner Best Picture “12 Years a Slave” on the streamer, as well as “The Secret Life of Bees” with Queen Latifah and Jennifer Hudson, “Magnolia” with Tom Cruise and Julianne Moore, a second Best Picture winner with “No Country for Old Men” and the romantic comedy “Morning Glory” starring Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams.
For Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime, classics as varied as “Dirty Dancing” (1987), “Enough Said” (2013), “Once Upon A Time in the West (1968), “The Good Girl” (2002) and “Night Falls on Manhattan” (1996) will also become available for streaming this month, among many others.
And for those looking for a romantic comedy to help celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, “Friends with Benefits” starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, “The Romantics” with Katie Holmes and Josh Duhamel, “Risky Business” with Tom Cruise and Rebecca Mornay and “No Strings Attached” with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher are all worthy of your eye.
Check out the complete list of new releases for February 2024 below.
Available Feb. 1
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It
A Thousand Words*
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Daniel
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Pretty Things
Don’t Look Now
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom’s Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God’s Pocket
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Muriel’s Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West*
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl*
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister’s Sister
Zodiac
Available Feb. 10
Pixie
Available Feb. 11
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Available Feb. 23
End of Watch
