“Wheel of Fortune” is a relatively simple word guessing game, like a simpler version of Wordle where you get more tries. But its seeming simplicity has caused a number of viral moments over the years — including on Thursday’s episode of the long-running series, when contestant Tavaris delivered an off-color answer that caused nervous laughter to run through the audience.

Watch the inglorious moment here:

During a toss-up puzzle, the board showed, “__ I_ T_E B__T!” in the category “Phrase.” Despite the first word only having four letters, that’s when Tavaris popped off with his guess: “Right in the butt!” The contestant next to him laughed, while the other let out a loud, scandalized “Whaaaat?!” Tavaris himself did a take to host Pat Sajak with a wacky facial expression and wide side-eyes, as he realized yeah, that probably wasn’t the move.

This face:

This guy on Wheel of Fortune just guessed….. “Right in the butt” pic.twitter.com/ymSnqyBs7j — Chilly (@chilly2pointOh) May 23, 2024

After a dramatic pause, Sajak lets out a sad, exhausted “… No.” It was a moment where Sajak may have wanted to bust out the “Everyone in this room is now dumber” speech from “Billy Madison.”

This dude on Wheel of Fortune thought the answer was "Right in the butt" and Pat was like noooo. Audience was like ohhh. Contestant slowly put his head and buzzer down in sheer embarrassment. 🤦‍♀️😭🥴 — Fannie Lou Heather (@hwatkins927) May 23, 2024

With two more S’s revealed, widely smiling fellow contestant Blake delivered the right answer: “This is the best!” To which a relieved Sajak responded, “Yeah, that’s, that’s it!”

Social media viewers couldn’t believe the enthusiasm with which this very wrong man delivered his very wrong answer. They knew that, given the large amount of time the show is often taped before it is aired, their man must have been sweating knowing what was going to be displayed on national television.

Tavaris waiting for weeks for his episode of Wheel of Fortune to air– knowing that his momma, God, and the world were gonna hear him exclaim "Right in the butt!" pic.twitter.com/F03VjvsJ99 — Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) May 24, 2024

Some were quick to find the most relevant “Simpsons” reference.

That Wheel of Fortune right in the butt guy’s wife right now pic.twitter.com/gZI2kHOyFi — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) May 24, 2024

Others felt that, I mean, you’re on family-friendly game show “Wheel of Fortune” here. The answer is not going to be “Right in the butt!”

Bruh…Right In The Butt?? This is Wheel of Fortune…#WheelOfFortune — Seth Poplaski (@SethPopsPhoto) May 23, 2024

Our condolences to Tavaris and his loved ones.

A guy on Wheel of Fortune tried to solve a toss up saying “right in the butt” then both he and the crowd gasped and then he looked like he wanted to die — dj stressed (@Delaneybug98) May 24, 2024

As well as the other contestant who surely died of shock, given how scandalized her own reaction to this guess was.

I am still dying over the lady saying “what?!?” to his “right in the butt” guess on Wheel of Fortune 🤣🤣 #WheelofFortune — casey (@therea1mcc0y) May 23, 2024

Let us all remember this day and light a candle when it comes up again on the calendar.