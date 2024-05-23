Where to Stream All the ‘Mad Max’ Movies

Need to get in the right mindset for “Furiosa,” George Miller’s latest installment in his dystopian action-fest series? Then why not binge everything that came before it? The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel arrives in theaters on May 24, but there’s still time to brush up on the entire franchise.

Here’s where to stream every movie in the Mad Max series.

Where can you stream the Mad Max movies?

All of the previous Mad Max movies are streaming on various services, but Max is the only streamer that has them all. Here’s where you can find them.

Mad Max (1979) – Max, Peacock

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) – Max

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) – Max

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – Max

When does “Furiosa” come out?

“Furiosa” opens Friday, May 24 and will be playing exclusively in theaters. The film is a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road and will eventually be streaming on Max.

What is “Furiosa” about?

“Furiosa” takes place years before “Mad Max: Fury Road” and tells Furiosa’s story before her fateful encounter with Max. Here’s the official logline for the film:

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. She will spend the rest of her life battling to get back home.”

