Where to Stream All the ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movies

Whenever a new installment in a storied movie franchise hits theaters, it’s always a good time for a binge. With “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” right around the corner, it’s time to track down the previous nine movies ranging over 55 years of moviemaking and get a refresh.

Here’s where to stream all the movies in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise.

Where can you stream the Planet of the Apes movies?

All of the previous “Planet of the Apes” movies are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them.

“Planet of the Apes” (1968) – Hulu, Starz

“Beneath the Planet of the Apes” (1970) – Hulu, Starz

“Escape from the Planet of the Apes” (1971) – Hulu, Starz

“Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” (1972) – Hulu, Starz

“Battle for the Planet of the Apes” (1973) – Hulu, Starz

“Planet of the Apes” (2001) – Hulu

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011) – Hulu

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) – Hulu, Max

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017) – Hulu, Max

When does “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” come out?

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” opens Friday, May 10 and will be playing exclusively in theaters. The new “Apes” movie — which is set generations after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” — kind of reboots the franchise and will eventually be streaming on Hulu and/or Disney+.

What is “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” about?

The latest film in the franchise takes a big leap forward into the future after the Caesar trilogy concluded with “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Here’s the official logline:

“Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Watch the “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” trailer