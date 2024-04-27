The new four-part documentary series “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” takes a deep look into the lives of the iconic rock band members in Bon Jovi, centering in on its lead singer Jon Bon Jovi.

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,” which Hulu described as an overview of a “40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry,” celebrates the band’s 40th anniversary while allowing viewers to reflect on the impact the New Jersey rockers made on the music scene.

The series was directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy Award-winner Gotham Chopra, Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” come out?

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” premiered on Friday, April 26.

Is “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” streaming?

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is streaming exclusively on Hulu on Friday, April 26.

What is “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” about?

Here’s Hulu’s synopsis for “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”

“‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt. ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.

The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.”

Who is featured in “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”?

The docuseries features interviews with members of the rock band Bon Jovi, including Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, as well as appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny among other music industry figures.

Watch the trailer