White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is having a Tuesday night to remember. Earlier this evening Jean-Pierre shared a tweet that appeared to be meant for President Biden’s account. She wrote, “Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

Karine Jean-Pierre Posts Tweet Apparently Meant For Biden’s Account: ‘When I Ran For President…’https://t.co/1EQr2UWFYi — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 16, 2023

Though she quickly deleted the message, the internet moved even faster. There were soon a number of messages alerting Jean-Pierre to her mistake.

Twitter user @ALX wrote simply, “Wrong account bro.”

Simon Ateba, the Chief White House Correspondent at Today News Africa, offered his own take on the situation. He wrote, “Oh wow! They tweeted from the wrong account! @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre has not run for President, at least to the best of my knowledge.”

Oh wow! They tweeted from the wrong account! @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre has not run for President, at least to the best of my knowledge. pic.twitter.com/GanmHVFqOh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 15, 2023

The Washington Examiner also chimed in and called Jean-Pierre’s mishap “a bizarre statement.”

.@PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre made a bizarre statement on social media, claiming in a since-deleted post that she once ran for president of the United States.https://t.co/jTPWRBphoe — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 15, 2023

Others pointed to the mistake as proof that President Biden does not write his own tweets or social media messages. This allegation has been pushed by former president Donald Trump since the 2020 presidential race.

Columnist Joe Concha offered, “Welp. I guess we know who’s been writing President Biden’s tweets for him. (A) Karine Jean-Pierre (not good) (B) White House intern (also not good) (C) The person who left cocaine at the White House (*really* not good).”

Welp. I guess we know who's been writing President Biden's tweets for him.



(A) Karine Jean-Pierre (not good)

(B) White House intern (also not good)

(C) The person who left cocaine at the White House (*really* not good) pic.twitter.com/srFMcYWtBK — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 15, 2023

Author Ashley St. Clair played along and joked that maybe the true fault is with an intern at the White House. As she put it, “is karine jean-pierre writing joe biden’s tweets or are they using the same intern.”

is karine jean-pierre writing joe biden’s tweets or are they using the same intern pic.twitter.com/AdvPsW7QNH — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 15, 2023

Jean-Pierre has yet to comment on what went wrong.