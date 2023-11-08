‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Says He’s ‘Finishing Scripts’ on a ‘Supersized’ Season 3

Still reeling from the amazing second season of “The White Lotus”? Rest assured more is coming, as creator Mike White told EW this week that he’s busy working on the scripts for what he calls a “supersized” third season of his acclaimed HBO series.

Of course, the Hollywood strike has delayed a whole lot of highly anticipated TV and film productions, but with the writers’ portion of the strike over, White is allowed to be writing new episodes. And he says he’s ready to get started as soon as SAG-AFTRA is able to secure a decent deal from Studios that will bring an end to the strike.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts. Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast,” he told EW. “I’m more than eager to get going.”

White also promised that the next installment will be bigger than the first two. “It’s going to be a supersized,” he said. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited.”

Great. Hopefully the growing optimism coming out of the ongoing talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios means he’ll get going sooner than later.

But what will Season 3 of the Emmy-winning show be like? We have no idea. But earlier this year he revealed some fairly big ambitions.

“My dream would be to hit every continent,” White said at a press conference during Sydney’s Vivid Festival back in June. “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.”

“It would be so fun,” he continued. “Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”