‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2 by HBO

HBO is turning its limited series “The White Lotus” into an anthology, picking up the Mike White-created dark comedy for a second season.

The second season will leave the Hawaiian hotel that gives the series its namesake for a new locale with a different group of vacationers. The renewal comes ahead of the now-first season’s finale on Sunday.

“The White Lotus” is described as a social satire set at an exclusive (and very upscale) hotel at a Hawaiian resort and follows a few group of key guests that include a couple of newlyweds, a family on vacation and a wealthy heiress, as well as the hotel staff. The first season starred Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandria Daddario, Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell and Molly Shannon

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said.

According to the network, “The White Lotus” has grown its audience each week on both HBO and HBO Max and is the top series on the streaming platform. The series is created, written and directed by White, who also serves as its executive producer. David Bernad and Nick Hall also executive producer, with Mark Kamine as co-executive producer.