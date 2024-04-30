Who Is ‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Jessica Gunning?

Jessica Gunning has made a big impression with her role as an obsessed stalker on Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer.” According to IMDb, searches for the British actress have climbed 16,463% since the buzzy series debuted on April 11.

She’s unforgettable as the energetic but unhinged Martha, who fixates on comedian Danny Dunn (series creator Richard Gadd.) While this is undeniably her breakout role, you might have seen her before in projects like Prime Video’s “The Outlaws,” “Law & Order: UK” and “Doctor Who.”

Here’s a guide to some of Jessica Gunning’s previous roles:

“The Outlaws” (Credit: Prime Video) Diane Pemberley on “The Outlaws” (2021 – present) Diane is a former juvenile delinquent who becomes a supervisor for community service in the Prime Video comedy series, which costars Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant and is set in Bristol, England. “Trollied” (Credit: Sky One) Donna on “Trollied” (2018) This British workplace sitcom is set in Valco, a fictional supermarket in northwestern England. Gunning appeared in seven episodes as security guard Donna. “Prime Suspect 1973” (Credit: ITV) WPC Kath Morgan on “Prime Suspect 1973” (2017) In this prequel to the “Prime Suspect” series starring Helen Mirren, Stefanie Martini played a younger version of Jane Tennison and Gunning was her friend and colleague Kath Morgan, a “woman police officer,” aka, a female police officer of the lowest rank. The series is set in 1973 when police women were rare in the U.K. force.

“Pride” (Credit: CBS Films)

Sian James in “Pride” (2014)

This heartwarming movie is based on the true story of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, an LGBTQ club in London who raised money for the striking miners in Wales in 1984. When the two groups first meet up in the small Welsh mining town, the small-town folk aren’t sure what to make of the city dwellers — and the fact they’re gay. Gunning plays one of the most welcoming of the women, who’s the first to dance with the exuberant Jonathan (Dominic West) and make the LSGM feel at home. The cast also stars Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, George MacKay and Paddy Considine.

“Law & Order: UK” (Credit: Wolf Entertainment)

Angela on “Law & Order: UK” (2009-2014)

Gunning played a police receptionist on “Law & Order: UK,” the British spin-off that reworked the U.S. series with a London setting.

“White Heat” (Credit: BBC)

Orla on “White Heat” (2012)

Gunning played one of seven students who meet in a London, Tufnell Park flatshare in 1965 on 2012 limited series “White Heat.” The six-episode series revisited the characters at various stages through 1990, with older actors taking over the roles in the later installments.

“Doctor Who” (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Harris on “Doctor Who” (2008)

Gunning guest starred on “Doctor Who” in 2008 as a woman taking Adipose Industries pills to lose weight … but then her body breaks down into several cute, fluffy Adipose creatures, who resemble marshmallows. Eep!