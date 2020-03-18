Whoopi Goldberg Joins ‘The View’ From Home: ‘This Is Responsible Social Distancing’ (Video)

More and more on-air talent is telecommuting as coronavirus concerns ratchet up

| March 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg became the latest TV personality to host a show remotely Wednesday, beaming into “The View” from her New Jersey home as a way to practice “responsible social distancing” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I went to the doctor yesterday to check myself out — just to make sure — and he gives me the all-clear to go to work and I’m getting ready to do it and then I start hearing these inconsistent messages from everyone,” Goldberg explained. The “inconsistent” messages she referred to are conflicting reports of a New York City lockdown from mayor Bill de Blasio and governor Andrew Cuomo.

“As of right now, there are more than 6500 cases across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with 115 fatalities. Life as we know it just keeps changing every single day, which is why our fearless leader, Whoopi, is joining us from home now,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, explaining Goldberg’s absence from set in more detail.

Last week, co-host Joy Behar announced she would be taking time off “The View” out of an abundance of caution around the coronavirus. Other television shows have begun spacing hosts six feet apart from one another. On NBC’s “Today,” where one staffer tested positive for the virus, hosts like Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie have been doing their duties remotely, too.

“No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

