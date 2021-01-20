Why Is Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez at Biden’s Inauguration?

Government officials, former presidents and dignitaries were present at our nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to witness the swearing-in of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. But what was Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez doing there?

The former shortstop and third baseman for the New York Yankees was spotted next to none other than former President Barrack Obama on Wednesday, prompting some people on Twitter to remark on the “high comedy” of the moment.

“Seeing A-Rod stand next to Obama at INAUGURATION is absolutely freaking killing me,” wrote New York Times writer Sopan Deb. “That is high comedy. Can’t be topped today.”

See A-Rod standing next to Obama below.

Rodriguez was there to support his fiance Jennifer Lopez, who performed the Woody Guthrie classic “This Land Is Your Land” shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in on Wednesday morning.

“Watching proud SECOND GENTLEMAN @DouglasEmhoff escort the first female Vice President elect & (as alpha as they come) @AROD escort inauguration performer @JLo,” MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle wrote, “Juxtaposed against a soon-to-be-ex-president who talked about housewives & their dishwashers is QUITE a sight to see.”

Another cheeky user wrote, “‘Arod how was the inauguration?’ ‘You know, it reminded me of one of the greatest leaders I ever knew, the late George Steinbrenner, who I got to play for every day…'”

Lady Gaga was also present at the event to sing our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

See more Twitter reactions below.

