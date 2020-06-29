Former ESPN Personality Will Cain to Co-Host ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Former ESPN radio host and commentator Will Cain is the new co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend.” He will make his debut on the weekend morning show on Saturday, August 15, alongside co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth.

In a Monday statement to coincide with the announcement, Cain said, “I am excited to join the team at FOX & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country.”

Gavin Hadden, vice president of morning programming, also issued a statement: “Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the ‘Fox & Friends’ franchise.”

Most recently, Cain was a personality on ESPN, hosting his own daily radio program, “The Will Cain Show.” He was also a common panelist on the morning debate show “First Take.” Prior to that, Cain was a political analyst on CNN, c0-hosting “In the Arena with Eliot Spitzer” and moving on to “Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien.”

Cain is rounding out an evolving cast on the show’s couch: “Fox & Friends Weekend” brought Bila on to the show, which airs Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, in April 2019.