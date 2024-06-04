Anne Hathaway’s viral Gap shirt dress is now available to buy online, Sporty & Rich launches a summer tennis clinic, Yves Saint Laurent will exhibit at Orange County Museum of Art and Hotel Bel Air plates two new dining concepts.

Source: Gap Inc.

Anne Hathaway’s viral Gap red carpet gown is now available online

Gap has created a limited edition version of the custom white shirtdress that actress Anne Hathaway wore to the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewellry event in Rome earlier this month.

Designed by Gap Inc.’s creative director Zac Posen, The Poplin White Shirtdress is a reinvented take on Gap’s iconic white shirt made from 100% organic cotton.

“Designing this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap’s classic white shirt,” Posen, who joined the company in February, said. “By incorporating elements like the shirt’s collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with darting at the waist, we created a modern look that pays homage to the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in ‘Roman Holiday.’ It’s a connection of timeless style with contemporary fashion.”

After decades as one of the most beloved retailers in the U.S. and an emblem of American fashion and style, Gap has been struggling for years. Posen was appointed EVP and creative director of Gap Inc. (overseeing design across Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy) with the hope that he can “reinvigorate” the brands and turn the business around.

Posen made his Gap red carpet debut in April with another custom red carpet gown (this time in denim) designed for Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the Met Gala. “I’m proud to represent Gap Inc.on a world stage like the Met Gala, where fashion meets entertainment to shape the cultural conversation,” he said in a statement.

The Poplin White Shirtdress is available for presale now exclusively online at Gap.com in sizes 00-16 and retails for $158. Orders will begin shipping in July.

Source: Sporty & Rich

Sporty & Rich and Sunset Tennis Club launch a summer clinic

Sporty & Rich is partnering with Sunset Tennis Club on a summer tennis clinic series open to their L.A.-based community interested in enhancing their tennis skills. Sporty & Rich is offering 90-minute private lessons led by former pro player and STC cofounder, Kacper Owsian.

Each session allows room for 15 Sporty & Rich community members, participation is complimentary and spots are allocated on a first come, first serve signup basis. Clinics will be held twice a month on Saturday mornings, with separate sessions for beginners and intermediates. Registration will be available exclusively on Sporty & Rich Instagram stories through a sign-up link.

Founded by Emily Oberg in 2015, the wellness-inspired lifestyle and activewear brand has collaborated with other destinations including Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc and Le Bristol, as well as sportswear brands like Adidas, Lacoste and Prince. The label also has a wellness platform called Sporty & Rich Wellness Club.

Sunset Tennis Club, is dedicated to building community on and off the court through private sessions, weekly clinic, brand partnerships and social events hosted at select Brentwood, Bel-Air, Beverly Hills and Malibu tennis courts.

Source: Joshua White

“Mickalene Thomas: All About Love” opens at The Broad

A new touring special exhibition “Mickalene Thomas: All About Love,” has opened at The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. Running through Sept. 29, this is the first major international tour of the pioneering artist’s work.

Co-organized by the Hayward Gallery, London, and The Broad, Los Angeles in partnership with the Barnes Foundation, the exhibit includes over 80 works made by the artist over the last 20 years and highlights how Thomas mastered and innovated within several disciplines, from mixed-media painting and collage to installation and photography. The exhibition shares its title and several of its themes with the pivotal text by feminist author Bell Hooks, in which love is an active process rooted in healing, carving a path away from domination and towards collective liberation.

“Mickalene Thomas’ visionary artistic practice presents an unapologetic focus on Black female representation, amplifying portraiture’s capacity to capture authentic lived experience and relationships,” Joanne Heyler, founding director of The Broad, said. “Thomas’ work, while pushing conventional boundaries of technique and material, touches all aspects of culture and society, from notions of beauty to sexuality and politics, powerfully bringing visibility to those who have historically been excluded and marginalized in art history.”

The themes of the exhibition extend into a full slate of associated programming developed in collaboration with the artist, including a summer concert series and in-gallery programs centering women and Black and queer communities.

Source: Marco Cappelletti / Yves Saint Laurent

“Yves Saint Laurent: Line and Expression” sets summer run at Orange County Museum of Art

The Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) has announced a new exhibit about the French couturier Yves Saint Laurent organized by the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech and the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

“Yves Saint Laurent: Line and Expression” will explore the rich creative practice of Yves Saint Laurent, who died in 2008. Delving deeper into the works belonging to the collection of the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, this exhibition explores his drawing practice through original sketches, alongside photographs, jewelry accessories and haute couture garments from 1963 to 2001, offering insight into the genesis of the couturier’s creations.

“Yves Saint Laurent: Line and Expression” is curated by Olivier Saillard and Gaël Mamine, and organized by the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, with an exceptional loan from the collection of the Fondation Pierre Bergé –Yves Saint Laurent in Paris.

“Yves Saint Laurent: Line and Expression” will be open to the public June 28 to Oct. 27.

Source: Dorchester Collection

Hotel Bel-Air gets a Michelin-starred chef

Hotel Bel-Air has appointed a new culinary director and announced a new menu direction for The Restaurant along with two new culinary concepts.

Chef Joe Garcia was previously executive chef at Manzke Restaurant, where he was awarded a Michelin star in 2022 and 2023. He also served as a sous chef alongside Thomas Keller at The French Laundry.

Hotel Bel-Air’s new restaurant menu will meld modern California cuisine with Mediterranean influence, highlight local ingredients at their peak season and offer reinvented comforting classics and new signature dishes. Reservations can be booked directly via Seven Rooms.

The hotel will also unveil two new culinary concepts in July: The Living Room and The Patisserie. The Living Room will be a quintessential lobby lounge experience offering afternoon tea, evening cocktails and small bites along with a caviar service and martini-champagne cart.

The French-inspired Patisserie, helmed by recently appointed pastry chef Christophe Rull, will offer a daily selection of freshly baked pastries, breads and cakes in addition to a gelato trolley and specialty coffees and teas.

Source: The Hair Atelier

David Pierre sets up shop in the Peninsula Beverly Hills

Celebrity hairstylist David Pierre, whose clients include Kate Hudson, Erica Pelosini, Alana Hadid, Mia Moretti and Nina Dobrev, is opening a salon at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.

Pierre served as creative director for Frederic Fekkai and worked with brands such as Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra at NYFW before opening his own space, The Hair Atelier, in West Hollywood in 2019.

Services at this second location of The Hair Atelier (located in the Peninsula’s spa) will include signature stylings and blowouts for special events, hair reparative treatments, haircuts, scalp treatments and more.

The Hair Atelier opens Monday. For an appointment, call 310-975-2854 or email spapbh@peninsula.com.

