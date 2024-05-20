Montblanc pops up on Rodeo Drive, David Zwirner celebrates 30 years at the gallery’s L.A. flagship, the Houston brothers open an oyster and champagne bar in DTLA and Adeela Crown launches a Waldorf Astoria spa residency.

Source: Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia and Thierry Lasry come together for an eyewear collaboration

Cult Gaia a new capsule eyewear collection in collaboration with Thierry Lasry.

The collection is comprised of two beveled styles in multiple color-ways, handmade in Italy with a retro futuristic look. The Jazz is an oversized round bubble-shaped frame made from semi-sheer acetate, while the Jaya is an alluring cat-eyed frame made from acetate. The color palette offerings range from traditional tortoise shell to vibrant summer-ready pastel colors.

“I’ve been following Cult Gaia for quite a while now and have been very attracted to the unique energy it projects. I vividly recall visiting the pop-up in Saint Tropez last summer and immediately felt that a collaboration could be a fun endeavor,” Lasry said. “I connected with Jasmin over the summer, and we clicked right away. After spending time together, I had a clear vision of what the TL x CG sunglasses would look like – sexy, daring and fun!”

“We create items that are first objet d’art and secondly have utility,” Jasmin Larian, founder of Cult Gaia, added. “Many of our current accessory offerings stand on their own and have a very sculptural quality about them, and our sunglasses are no different. This special eyewear collection seamlessly merges the artistic flair of Cult Gaia with the avant-garde elegance of Thierry Lasry. Each piece is a statement in itself, combining bold shapes and striking materials to create eyewear that truly stands out.”

The Cult Gaia x Thierry Lasry collaboration is available now online at cultgaia.com and thierrylasry.com with prices starting at $525.

Source: Montblanc

Montblanc and Wes Anderson celebrate Meisterstück pen’s centennial in Beverly Hills

To mark the 100th anniversary of its iconic Meisterstück writing instrument, Montblanc opened a Chalet Pop-Up on Rodeo Drive.

With its black “cigar” shape, gold fittings and handcrafted nib, the Meisterstück has become synonymous with Montblanc and a global symbol of writing culture since its 1924 introduction.

The temporary space brings to life a universe created by Oscar-winning filmmaker Wes Anderson for the German luxury brand’s new campaign film celebrating the maison’s most beloved writing instrument.

“With our new brand campaign, Wes Anderson is giving us a very different, never-seen-before look into the universe of Montblanc, through his eyes as a filmmaker. This pop-up transports customers far from the sunny streets of L.A. to snowy alpine peaks, encouraging them to physically experience a piece of this extraordinary universe, as if they were characters in their own Montblanc story,” Sylvain Costof, president at Montblanc Americas, said.

The pop-up features collections specially created for the centennial, including the Meisterstück The Origin Collection that revisits original concepts from the Montblanc archive, and the Meisterstück Leather Collection.

There is also a café serving treats and beverages, a movie area and DJ performances. Plus, in Anderson’s signature style, store porters will be on hand to help guests navigate the chalet and make the most of their visit.

The Montblanc Chalet Pop-Up at 459 North Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills is open until July 31.

Source: Natalie Martin

Natalie Martin opens a new flagship store on Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Natalie Martin opened a new boutique at 8203 Melrose Ave. designed by British interior designer Amanda Masters,

Australian-born Martin launched her eponymous line inspired by the distinctive batik prints of Bali and a luxe-meets-wanderlust aesthetic in 2011. She opened her first store on La Cienega in 2018, but the location closed during the pandemic.

The new store, located next to Anine Bing’s boutique, features Martin’s signature Fiore dresses, along with new menswear, kidswear and NM Home, which includes ceramics, linens and wallpaper. There is also an eclectic mix of vintage and artisan-made home goods, art and fine jewelry on offer.

Source: David Zwirner

David Zwirner celebrates 30 years with a special exhibition in Los Angeles

David Zwirner is marking its 30th anniversary with the opening of their new flagship Los Angeles gallery and an exhibition featuring works by all of the gallery’s artists.

Opening to the public on Thursday, the exhibition will present new paintings, sculptures and installations made specifically for the expansive show alongside recent and historic works.

Titled “David Zwirner: 30 Years,” the exhibition will feature new works by artists who have been with the gallery since the beginning, including Luc Tuymans and Stan Douglas, and artists who have recently joined the gallery like Elizabeth Peyton, Michael Armitage and Emma McIntyre.

“David Zwirner: 30 Years” will inaugurate the gallery’s new building at 606 North Western Ave. in Melrose Hill, designed by Selldorf Architects, and will span the adjacent David Zwirner spaces at 612 and 616 North Western Ave., which opened to the public in May 2023.

The newly constructed three-story gallery has over 15,000 square feet of exhibition space, an outdoor terrace with views of the Hollywood Sign to the north, and a concrete staircase linking the first and second floors reminiscent of the stairs at David Zwirner’s 20th Street gallery in New York City. The three adjacent gallery spaces on Western Avenue are all unified with white facades, and the parking area and roofs are designed to give the outdoor spaces an abundant amount of greenery.

“To mark the gallery’s 30th anniversary and to inaugurate the completion of our new Los Angeles building, we are excited to present a very special exhibition that celebrates the artists who have shaped the gallery’s program since its founding,” Zwirner said. “Many of our artists will be in L.A. for this happy occasion, as we toast to 30 years of exhibitions, books, spaces and projects, and look forward to all that is to come.”

Source: Else

Else Lingerie debuts sustainable swimwear

Just in time for summer, Turkish lingerie brand Else has released its first swimwear collection.

The spring/summer 2024 collection of sustainable swimwear is crafted by hand in the brand’s Istanbul atelier and features a range of separates and one pieces made from recycled polyamide fabrics.

“Swimwear styles are becoming more minimal and elevated with the help of high-tech sustainable fabrics that allow designs to stand out with lighter but high-compression fabrics,” Ela Onur, founder and creative director of Else, said. “Customers are investing in versatile and flattering styles taking swimwear from the beach to the bar and beyond.”

Founded in 2008, Else opened its first brick and mortar location on Melrose Avenue in 2019 before moving to Montana Avenue in Santa Monica in 2023.

Source: Michael Kleinberg

The Houston Brothers open Mother of Pearl oyster and champagne bar in DTLA

Mark and Jonnie Houston, the cofounders of Houston Hospitality, opened a new spot across from the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Located on Level 8’s outdoor terrace (Level 8 is the brother’s restaurant, bar and nightlife project on the eighth floor of the Moxy and AC hotels), Mother of Pearl is an oyster and champagne bar offering fresh, locally sourced seafood dishes by Michelin Star chef Joshua Gil. Featured dishes include a raw platter, fritto misto, hearts of palm aguachile and spaghetti and meatballs.

The beverage program, overseen by Boujis Group alum Melina Meza, showcases prestigious tête de cuvée Champagnes and esteemed names such as Cristal, Dom Pérignon, Tattinger and Gimonnet alongside signature cocktails such as the Salty Siren, a blend of tequila, blood orange, key lime and sparking grapefruit juice.

Designed to be reminiscent of a Spanish style gazebo, the bar features an intricately curved wrought iron and glass overhang, hand-troweled stucco and Talavera tiles.

Mother of Pearl is now open and accepting reservations via OpenTable.

Source: La Prairie

Celebrity facialist Adeela Crown announces a Waldorf Astoria Spa residency

A-list facialist Adeela Crown (whose clients include Cate Blanchett, Keira Knightley, Demi Moore and Paris Hilton) is launching an exclusive residency at La Prairie Spa inside Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills until Friday.

Crown is bringing her hyper-customized luxe treatments to the five-star spa with a menu of new treatment options incorporating La Prairie products. All of the facials will be performed by Crown herself and treatments start at $850.

“With previous global residencies in London, New York, Costa Rica and the Maldives, amongst other destinations, we are thrilled to have Adeela in Beverly Hills to call our spa home for much of May,” Amanda Raich, spa director at La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, said. “We have been lucky enough to work with her over the years, and as her loyal clientele know, she is a master facialist that provides best-in-class results.”

All treatments are in partnership with La Prairie Switzerland and available only at La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Reservations are by appointment only and can be made by emailing hello@adeelacrown.com.

