Victoria Beckham x Mango hits stores, Laura Dern headlines Roger Vivier’s “Travelling Icons” short film series, Tiffany & Co. takes over The Beverly Estate for a star-studded launch party and Nadia Lee Cohen top-lines her new Paris Texas collaboration.

Victoria Beckham’s Mango collection hits stores

Victoria Beckham’s new collection for Mango hit stores April 23 as part of Mango’s new 2024-26 strategic elevation plan, which aims to reinforce the company’s differential value proposition based on aspirationalism, pristine quality and unique style.

Victoria Beckham x Mango, designed by Beckham, reflects the essence of the designer’s eponymous label, considered the perfect blend of classic British luxury and contemporary subtlety, and the shared values of both fashion brands.

“It’s an opportunity to reach out to a whole other community,” Beckham said of the 46-piece collection, which ranges from $80 to $500 and includes tailored separates, slip dresses, shoes and accessories. “It’s a very edited collection of great tailoring and beautiful dresses that’s true to my brand DNA.”

The collection, which coincides with Mango’s 40th anniversary, is the latest in a series of collaborations with other brands, artists and talents including Simon Miller, Camille Charrière and Pernille Teisbaek.

Laura Dern dishes on her role in Roger Vivier’s “Travelling Icons” short film series

Actress and Roger Vivier ambassador Laura Dern is the star of “Vivier Express,” the first part of the French luxury house’s “Travelling Icons” short film series. Imagined by creative director Gherardo Felloni, the project celebrates the maison’s iconic designs through unexpected narratives.

In the series’ inaugural installment, Dern’s character embodies the essence of the Viv’ Choc handbag, a quintessential accessory that mirrors her own timeless elegance and allure.

“Vivier Express” continues the brand’s legacy of short films featuring prominent Hollywood actors like Isabella Rossellini, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Ricci, Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve. Felloni enlisted longtime collaborators for the film: Italian director Nicolangelo Gelormini, screenwriter Andrea Danese and Studio Paura.

Dern spoke with TheWrap about the new project and her relationship with the fashion brand.

What was your introduction to the Roger Vivier brand?

Watching the film “Belle de Jour” and seeing my first Roger Vivier shoes worn by Catherine Deneuve.

Can you share any behind-the-scenes anecdotes or memorable moments from filming and shooting the Roger Vivier projects?

It was a torrential rainstorm when we filmed and it felt like sacrilege to have to wear an old pair of rubber boots while in the company of Gherardo, but I had to do anything and everything to protect these shoes!

Do you feel there is an alignment between acting and design?

I’ve always felt there is. I’ve made a few lifelong friendships with some of our greatest designers because they are as focused on identity and style like actors when creating characters and like me trying to discover what kind of woman I am playing.

How do you think the collaboration between fashion and film can influence culture and creativity?

Somehow, it always has and continues to. They are the deepest influences for me as an actress and as a person in the world of fashion. When it comes to a great designer like Gherardo, he is a storyteller and so in some ways it’s the same vocation.

You were personally chosen to shoot the first episode of the “Travelling Icons“ series by Gherardo Felloni himself. How do you feel about being part of his vision for this short film?

I love Gherardo and Roger Vivier deeply, so as an admirer, I was thrilled to be part of it and to thank a brand that deeply inspired me.

What role do you believe fashion accessories play, both in film and in everyday life?

They are a huge part of a character for me and I’ve loved how they’ve played a part in shaping stories. For everyday life, when it comes to women in fashion, I don’t think anyone’s primary love wouldn’t be shoes or a bag.

Can you share any upcoming film projects you’re excited about?

Having just produced a television series for Apple TV+, “Palm Royale,” I am currently filming a movie in London written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Given Roger Vivier’s rich history with film and Felloni’s collaborations with renowned actresses, how do you feel this heritage influenced the storytelling and aesthetic of “Vivier Express“?

Cinema loves Roger Vivier and the brand has become iconic within it. Gherardo loves film like my favorite filmmakers love film, so it’s a seamless collaboration and you feel the influences in his vision.

Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Blue Book 2024 Céleste collection

Tiffany & Co. hosted a starry celebration on April 25 to commemorate the launch of its Blue Book 2024 Céleste collection at The Beverly Estate.

Guests to the Thursday evening engagement included Anya Taylor-Joy, Gal Gadot, Reese Witherspoon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Blunt, Nancy Ajram, Ai Tominaga, Adria Arjona, Gabrielle Union, Usher, Olivia Wilde, Laura Harrier, Suki Waterhouse, Quinta Brunson, Valentina Ferrer, Michelle Salas and Diego Boneta, all of whom were dripping in Tiffany & Co. designs. Guests turned out for the al fresco dinner on the terrace of the historic estate, which was once home to actress Marion Davies and publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.

Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste is the latest expression of Tiffany’s esteemed high jewelry collection. As the second Blue Book collection designed by Tiffany’s chief artistic officer of jewelry and high jewelry, Nathalie Verdeille, Tiffany Céleste adapts and rediscovers Jean Schlumberger’s iconic interpretations of the sun, moon, stars, distant galaxies and fantasy worlds.

“The Tiffany Blue Book collection tells the extraordinary story of our legendary craftmanship with the world’s most exceptional diamonds and gemstones.” Anthony Ledru, Tiffany’s president and CEO, said. “Each piece of this collection embodies the brilliance and legacy of Jean Schlumberger as reimagined by Nathalie Verdeille.”

The collection will launch in three phases over the course of 2024, debuting in the spring, followed by a summer and fall launch. The spring collection will launch with seven distinct chapters: Wings, Arrow, Constellation, Iconic Star, Shooting Star, Ray of Light and Apollo.

“Our exploration into [Jean Schlumberger’s] work began with Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue. We immersed ourselves into the depths of the ocean to reinterpret his fantastical vision of the aquatic world. For Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste, in contrast with the sea, the stars provided a new lens to rediscover the extent of Jean Schlumberger’s fantasy world,” Verdeille said. “The new collection traverses all that adorns the skies, as well as that which exists far beyond them.”

Paris Texas collaborates with Nadia Lee Cohen on a capsule collection

Italian footwear brand Paris Texas collaborated on a capsule collection with British-born, Los Angeles-based artist, photographer and filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen.

A longtime friend of the house, Cohen’s relationship with Paris Texas was cemented over the last few years when she shot “Through Her Lens,” an editorial series commissioned by the brand featuring women on their journey around the world. The British multi-hyphenate kicked off the project first in 2021, interpreting Paris Texas styles during her personal journey in California.

In a seamless and stimulating cocreation process between Paris Texas creative director Annamaria Brivio and Cohen, the capsule collection features a boot and a mule. Crafted in the finest quality Italian leather and featuring exclusive heel designs, the boot represents the brand’s signature Western touch, while the mule is the epitome of Parisian chic. Both are rendered in a tightly edited palette of white, red, brown and black.

No stranger to self-portraiture, Cohen also appears in the capsule collection campaign, which blends Paris Texas’ chicest Parisian soul part in a villa in L.A. with the wilder Texan side on the streets.

Hunza G pops up in West Hollywood

London-based, “it girl” swimwear brand Hunza G unveiled its inaugural store in West Hollywood. The West Coast location is Hunza G’s second retail space, following a successful pop-up in London’s Covent Garden in 2023.

The new shop at 8402 Melrose Ave. opens as Hunza G celebrates its 40th anniversary and is the brand’s official brick-and-mortar introduction to the U.S. market. The 1,202-square-foot space features Hunza G bestsellers for women, kids and babies, and an exclusive crewneck sweatshirt sporting a Los Angeles logo.

“Creating a space for our U.S. customers to experience the world of Hunza G in person felt more important than ever this year,” Georgiana Huddart, the brand’s cofounder and creative director. “We are hugely excited to offer this physical retail format in the States for the first time, to welcome our Los Angeles community to feel and try on our pieces and learn more about our story.”

Hunza G Los Angeles is now open through September 2024.

Bulgari, Cartier and Gucci unveil new flagships at South Coast Plaza

Luxury brands Bulgari, Cartier and Gucci have all unveiled new, expanded flagships at South Coast Plaza.

The Gucci boutique now spans two floors to offer a wider selection from the houses’ collections. A spacious ground floor showcases men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and Valigeria, the house’s travel collection. A custom curving marble staircase meanwhile leads to the upper floor and to handbags, fine jewelry, women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and more, including Gucci Kids and Gucci Décor collections.

The space also introduces two separate VIP lounges for a luxury experience. As part of Gucci’s commitment to implement and enhance eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies in the House’s stores worldwide, the new boutique was designed using Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) guidelines and principles to monitor and promote energy efficiency.

Cartier’s boutique expansion and new design was led by the Moinard Betaille agency, who drew inspiration from Orange County’s diverse landscape – from its local vegetation to the shimmering waters at Laguna and Newport Beaches, and from the nearby Mojave Desert’s sweeping sand dunes to the cracked earth at Joshua Tree.

The three-dimensional façade, the first of its kind for the Maison in North America, is handcrafted in aqua resin with plaster details intended to evoke a soft sea breeze. Meanwhile, local flora can be found throughout the boutique, including the handcrafted staff columns inspired by palm trees and the hand-painted Moss + Lam mural depicting a hyperreal portrait of local vegetation in dusty desert tones.

The Bulgari boutique also pays homage to the West Coast with a specially commissioned painting by local artist Gena Milanesi called Fleeting Moments, inspired by SoCal’s sunsets and the introduction of the California Journeys high jewelry capsule collection inspired by the state’s enchanting landscapes.

The South Coast plaza location will also be the first ever to showcase the brand’s olfactive creations with a new fragrance experience and is home to the first Bulgari Lounge in North America complete with a bar offering light refreshments.

