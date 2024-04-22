The Fashion Trust U.S. hosts its second annual awards ceremony, Isabel Marant and Partlow party at the Chateau Marmont, Reebok partners with Anine Bing and LDV opens an invite-only “Design in Residence” pop-up.

Source: Stefanie Keenan for Getty

The Fashion Trust U.S. hosts its second annual awards ceremony

The Fashion Trust U.S. hosted its second annual awards ceremony April 9 in Beverly Hills. Actress Zooey Deschanel acted as emcee for the event, which was held at Jordana Reuben’s home and included a special performance by Macy Gray.

The Tuesday night event brought together a crowd from the worlds of film, music and fashion including Janelle Monáe, Kelly Rowland, Selma Blair and Dita Von Teese alongside designers Sergio Hudson, Gherardo Felloni and Jasmin Larian.

The Fashion Trust U.S. finalists were selected by board members Tania Fares, Laura Brown, Karla Welch, Tan France, Maha Dakhil, Anne Crawford and FTUS presenting sponsor, Shop With Google.

The winners received grants totaling nearly $500,000 funded by Google and were selected by a panel of judges including the FTUS board, advisory board, ambassadors, founding patrons, and Shop With Google.

Source: Stefanie Keenan for Getty

Ashley Harris of the jewelry brand Don’t Let Disco received the Inclusivity Award sponsored by Shop With Google. The award was presented by Emma Grede, CEO and cofounder of Good American and Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies and 15% Percent Pledge

Cynthia Erivo presented the Jewelry Award to MoAnA Luu of ManLuu; Isabel Marant presented the Accessories Award, sponsored by Builder.ai, to Esha Soni; Kristin Davis and St. John CEO Andy Lew presented the Graduate Award sponsored by St. John to Yamil Arbaje; Nikki Reed, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis presented the Sustainability Award presented by Fashion Trust U.S. to Batsheva Hay of Batsheva; and Da’Vine Joy Randolph and stylists Wayman & Micah presented the Ready-to-Wear Award sponsored by Shop With Google to Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio (pictured above).

“For us, it’s all about supporting the ecosystem,” Stephanie Horton, Google’s senior director of global consumer marketing and commerce at Google, told TheWrap. “So beyond the awards, we also offer training to all of the finalists around digital marketing, making sure that they know how to get noticed on Google as far as search results, and we also teach them how to use Google Analytics and all of the things you really need to use to run a business effectively.”

Fashion Trust U.S. was established two years ago by Fares to provide business and financial support to U.S.-based designers through grants and strategic mentoring.

Source: LDV, Inc.

LDV hosts its second pop-up, “Design in Residence”

Luxury design platform LDV has opened its second pop-up, “LDV on 8899 Beverly: Design in Residence,” envisioned and curated by founders Birta Ólafsdóttir and Guido Callarelli.

A rotating curated retail experience, LDV on 8899 Beverly intertwines art, design and fashion inside architectural firm Olson Kundig’s concrete house.

Exuding the intricate glamor of Art Deco, seamlessly fused with the seductive charm of the 1970s, LDV’s curated vintage collection features celebrated American and Italian designers from the latter era such as Paul Evans, Karl Springer and Romeo Rega; masters of French Art Deco opulence including Paul Dupré-Lafon, André Sornay and Edgar Brandt; and contemporary designers and artists from Los Angeles like Sami Hayek to tell a unique story of craftsmanship and allure

Founded in 2022, LDV is an invite-only luxury design platform offering exclusive access to a curated collection of obsession-worthy furniture and decor.

The pop-up is open until the end of May. Visit www.ldv.club to make an appointment to view.

Source: Uter

Stylist Philippe Uter releases his SS24 collection

Celebrity stylist Philippe Uter, whose clients include Noah Schnapp, Milla Jovovich, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Coco Rocha and Karolína Kurková, has released the second collection of his unisex line Uter.

Produced in its signature 100% 16mm twill silk fabric, the SS24 collection features easy separates, an oversized hoodie in heavy French terry with a silk-printed back and a meticulously crafted bomber jacket entirely from silk and a palm print inspired by Philippe’s recent journey to Egypt.

The campaign, meanwhile, was shot in Palm Springs and features Ines de Ramon, Jelani Williams and Shane Williams, shot by Jennifer Massaux.

“Each piece is a wearable work of art, perfect for those who appreciate the intersection of fashion and art,” Uter, who hails from France and is now based in Los Angeles, said.

The Uter SS24 collection is available exclusively at The Webster and on the brand’s website.

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Partlow celebrates their Spring 2024 collection with an intimate dinner

Beyoncé’s favorite cowboy boot brand, Partlow, celebrated the launch of their Spring 2024 collection with a dinner at Chateau Marmont on Friday.

Hosted by Tina Craig, along with Partlow cofounders Kasey Lemkin and Lawren Sample, attendees at the soiree included Rocky Barnes, Bijou Phillips, Langley Fox, Casey Fremont, Christina Hendricks and Lindsay Price.

Partlow launched in 2023 with an assortment of Italian-crafted riding boots in supple, vegetable-dyed calfskin and a walkable 2-inch heel, all named after the designers’ friends, including the chestnut leather with ombre stitching Christina after Hendricks and the black leather with suede tuxedo stripe Jordana after Jordana Brewster.

The collection is currently available at partlowofficial.com, Neiman Marcus and Ssense.

Source: Anna Maria

Reebok and Anine Bing celebrate an exclusive collaboration

Reebok and Anine Bing celebrated the Reebok x Anine Bing capsule collection with an intimate lunch at a private residence in Los Angeles the week of its April 9 launch.

The exclusive capsule collection reimagines iconic Reebok styles from the 1980s and ’90s with the Danish designer’s modern-yet-classic approach to fashion. The collaboration features oversized sweatshirts, bodysuits and bike shorts in classic cuts and timeless styles alongside sneakers, slides and a tote bag.

To celebrate, friends of the brand including Awkwafina, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik, Rachel Bilson and Erin Walsh gathered for an al fresco lunch. Each of the guests sported pieces from the exclusive capsule collection with go-to, everyday essentials from Anine Bing’s line.

A former model, Bing launched her eponymous brand in 2012 in downtown Los Angeles. Today the line is sold in over 450 stores globally, including major retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marche.

Source: BFA

Isabel Marant celebrates its 30th anniversary at the Chateau Marmont

After a 10-year hiatus, French designer Isabel Marant returned to Los Angeles to celebrate her eponymous brand’s 30th anniversary.

The fashion house marked the occasion with an intimate dinner held poolside at the Chateau Marmont April 10, followed by a special performance by indie pop band The Marias.

Guests on the night included Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, Laura Harrier, Ashley Graham, Delaney Rowe, Honey Dijon, Salehe Bembury, Kitty Cash, Dree Hemingway, Myles Hendrick, Jessica Miller and Teresa Palmer.

Marant opened her first West Coast boutique on Melrose Place in 2012, followed by a second location in Palisades Village in 2023.

