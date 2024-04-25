Saint Laurent Productions sets three Cannes premieres, Zegna unveils “Oasi Zegna: The Book,” APL and Brunello Cucinelli serve up tennis-inspired style and Acne Studios releases its first fragrance.

Selena Gomez in “Emilia Perez” (Source: Saint Laurent Productions)

Saint Laurent Productions to debut three films at the Cannes Film Festival

One year after announcing the creation of Saint Laurent Productions in April 2023, the fashion house revealed it will premiere three films in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

“Emilia Perez” by Jacques Audiard is a musical thriller featuring Karla Sofía Gascón in the title role, with Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez in supporting roles. “The Shrouds” by David Cronenberg is a horror film starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce and Sandrine Holt. Finally, “Parthenope” by Paolo Sorrentino is set in Naples and stars Gary Oldman, Francesca Romana Bergamo, Stefania Sandrelli and Luisa Ranieri.

“These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today,” Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello said.

Saint Laurent Productions is a registered subsidiary of the house which is the first fashion label to count the full-fledged production of films among its activities. The project is led by Vaccarello himself, echoing the cinematic breadth and nuances of his collections and is intended to steer the brand into the future. Vaccarello for Saint Laurent will also design the costumes for the films produced by Saint Laurent Productions.

Last year, Saint Laurent Productions premiered “A Strange Way of Life” by Pedro Almodóvar, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, at the 76th Cannes Festival.

Source: Zegna

Zegna reveals “Oasi Zegna: The Book” during Milan Design Week

Italian luxury fashion house Zegna debuted “Oasi Zegna: The Book,” published by Rizzoli, at the Salone Del Mobile in Milan last week.

Named for the family’s public nature reserve that stretches from Trivero to the peaks of the Biellese Alps in Northern Italy, the launch was accompanied by an interactive exhibit at Zegna’s headquarters located in the city’s design district. The brand was additionally named the custodian of the Piazza Duomo’s iconic flowerbeds for the next three years.

Printed on paper made from wool and the label’s other signature fibers, “Oasi Zegna: The Book” traces Zegna’s family legacy through anecdotes, postcards and inspirational images, while highlighting the brand’s commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Responsibility towards community and territory has been a driving principle at Zegna since its founding in 1910 when Ermenegildo Zegna undertook a vast reforestation program in the mountainous area surrounding the company’s wool mill. Today, Oasi Zegna is a biodiverse ecosystem home to 500,000 trees that promotes cohesion and harmony between humans, industry and nature.

After Milan, the brand will take Oasi Zegna around the world. The project aims to convey the value and urgency of respect for the earth and nature, as well as the importance that urban green spaces can bring people closer to natural ecosystems and the protection of biodiversity and social responsibility — concepts that are fundamental to Oasi Zegna.

The book is available online and in Zegna stores globally.

Source: Le Labo

Le Labo and Faculty Department release “Making Sense – Volume 1”

New York-based perfume brand Le Labo, maker of the cult Santal 33 scent, and Faculty Department, a personal journal by Los Angeles photographer Justin Chung, collaborated on a new book.

“Making Sense – Volume 1” tells the stories of 12 individuals across California who have fearlessly handcrafted lives of their own making. Shot by Chung, these tender portraits of a diverse group — a musician, a woodworker, a writer, a chef, a ceramist, a landscape artisan and more — offer intimate studies of living with intention, purpose and care. Collectively, they are a celebration of the path less traveled and its infinite routes.

The project was conceived by longtime friends and collaborators Deborah Royer, global president and creative director of Le Labo, and Chung.

“Making Sense – Volume 1” is available now at lelabofragrances.com

Source: Athletic Propulsion Labs

Athletic Propulsion Labs unveils the Nostalgia ’87 sneaker

Los Angeles-based, luxury high-performance athletic footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) unveiled their newest silhouette: the Nostalgia ’87. The sneaker marks a new era in sport-inspired design for the brand.

The Nostalgia ‘87 pays homage to the court sports of the 1980s and features a lightweight, engineered cup sole paired with the brand’s HySpeed™ patented performance midsole technology and a proprietary Soufflé Sockliner.

Founded in 2009 by identical twins Adam and Ryan Goldston, both sport collegiate athletes who played basketball and football at the University of Southern California, APL is focused on luxury performance footwear. Their patented Load N’ Launch technology, designed to increase vertical jump height, was banned by the NBA for performance reasons, citing “an undue competitive advantage,” according to the brand.

The new Nostalgia ’87 is available for men and women in ivory, gum-white, black-white and dark green-ivory. Women’s designs will also include crème. Retail price is $430.

The Nostalgia ’87 is exclusively available to purchase online and at APL’s Flagship Store Experience at The Grove at 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 90036.

Source: Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli launches its Tennis Sets Capsule Collection

Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli released its Tennis Sets Capsule Collection for Spring-Summer 2024.

The tennis-inspired line features separates for men, women and kids, including dresses and skirts, shorts and trousers and cable knit vests, along with accessories like socks, tennis backpacks and towels.

Fabrics range from traditional cotton yarns to lightweight jerseys and new interpretations of technical fabrics featuring iconic elements such as badges, graphic logos and contrasting details in a neutral palette.

The collection is available now at brunellocucinelli.com.

Source: Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle

Acne Studios creates its first fragrance with perfumer Frédéric Malle

Swedish fashion house Acne Studios released its first fragrance, created in partnership with Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle.

French perfumer Frédéric Malle and Jonny Johansson, founder and creative director of Acne, worked with olfactory prodigy Suzy Le Helley to create Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle. The scent combines aldehydes, rose violet and a touch of orange blossom with vanilla and peach accords, generous notes of sandalwood, a sea of musks and a touch of frankincense.

Drawing on the abundant aesthetic of Acne Studios, Malle hoped to capture its spirit and reveal its olfactory mirror. The creator imagined a neoclassical perfume, both vibrant and comforting, magnetic and radical. He asked Le Helley to compose this powerful manifesto: a perfume that would be at the crossroads of the great classics of yesterday and tomorrow.

Acne Studios par Frédéric Malle is available now online at fredericmalle.com and acnestudios.com.

