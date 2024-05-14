Tiffany & Co. launches a new Pharrell Williams collection, the Hammer Museum honors Ann Philbin, designer Anine Bing debuts her solo album and Sofia Coppola reveals a beauty collab with Augustinus Bader.

Source: Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. launches the “Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams” collection

LVMH-owned American luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. debuted the “Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams” collection on May 2.

For the collection, the Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director took inspiration from Ancient Greek god of the sea Poseidon’s mythical trident.

“We are excited to unveil Pharrell’s inaugural collection for Tiffany. The “Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams” collection defies the conventions of fine jewelry design. It represents a balance of Pharrell’s creative vision with Tiffany & Co.’s inventive craftsmanship,” Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s EVP of product, communications and industrial, said. “Each piece embodies Pharrell’s distinct style and unique point of view.”

Adopting the structure of the trident, the “Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams” collection incorporates sharp, spear-like spikes within an array of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings embodying a sense of punk spirit. Offered in 18-carat yellow gold or titanium with all metal and diamond iterations, each piece challenges conventional methods in their design.

“I’m very inspired by the water, and the name of this collection, Titan, draws inspiration from Poseidon, ruler of the sea, King of Atlantis,” Williams said. “Atlantis is also the name of the community I grew up in Virginia Beach. The detail in all of the jewelry pieces is very intentional, the use of black titanium … It’s a physical manifestation of beauty in blackness.”

“Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams” is available now nationwide exclusively on Tiffany.com and at The Landmark in New York City.

The collection will be available globally at Tiffany & Co. stores in June.

Source: Getty Images/Presley Ann

Designer Anine Bing debuts her solo album at the Chateau Marmont

Danish-born designer Anine Bing celebrated the release of her debut solo album, “Therapy,” with a live listening party at the Chateau Marmont on May 2.

After a 14-year break from music (Bing had been part of a band called “Kill Your Darlings” before launching her eponymous brand in 2012), she marked her return to the scene with a candlelit, poolside performance.

The event also celebrated Anine Bing’s Summer Collection, featuring its iconic global face, Kate Moss. A celebration of the brand’s heritage and its rock ‘n’ roll approach to timeless wardrobe staples, the new collection also drew inspiration from its Los Angeles roots and deep connection to music.

Awkwafina, Babs Burchfield and Alison Brie (Source: Getty Images/ Presley Ann)

Guests including Natalia Bonifacci, Rebecca Gayheart, Rocky Barnes, Awkwafina, Babs Burchfield, Abigail Spencer, Ava Phillippe and Alison Brie turned up to support. Each left with the online exclusive Anine Bing concert tee, signed album vinyl and Remy Sounds Tote, all available now on AnineBing.com.

K.D.Lang, Ann Philbin, Jodie Foster, Alexandra Hedison and Charles Gaines (Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)

The Hammer Museum honors Ann Philbin at its 19th annual gala

The Hammer Museum welcomed artists, collectors, patrons of the arts, cultural and civic leaders and celebrities for its 19th annual Gala in the Garden on May 4.

Guests including Jodie Foster, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Jane Fonda, Owen Wilson, Ava DuVernay, Steven Spielberg, Rufus Wainwright, Ed Ruscha and Catherine Opie turned out to the Saturday night event, which honored museum director Ann Philbin ahead of her retirement this November. Philbin, who has been director of the Hammer since 1999, has been hailed for transforming the Hammer into one of the world’s leading contemporary art museums.

After dinner and remarks, Grammy award-winning artist K.D. Lang graced the stage with a stunning performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which received a standing ovation. D-Nice closed out the evening with an energizing DJ set.

The sold-out gala raised a record-breaking $3.6 million to support the Hammer’s dynamic and internationally acclaimed exhibitions and public programs, which are free to the public.

Selma Blair (Source: Jimmy Choo by Jason Sean Weiss)

Jimmy Choo celebrates the launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 eyewear collection

Sandra Choi, creative director of British luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo, hosted a cocktail event on April 30 to celebrate the launch of the first Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2024 eyewear collection in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

Guests on the night included Cynthia Erivo, Selma Blair, Karrueche Tran, Kitty Cash, Kristen Noel Crawley, Lana Condor and Lori Harvey, as well as former Jimmy Choo president Tamara Mellon.

Waiters bearing trays of the new eyewear styles greeted guests as they arrived at the venue, a private residence in Beverly Hills offering sweeping views of the L.A. skyline, while the soundtrack for the night was provided by DJ Amrit.

The Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2024 eyewear collection is the debut collection in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, following the announcement of a 10-year licensing agreement in 2023. The collection fuses Jimmy Choo’s confident glamour with the unique craftsmanship, innovation and expertise of EssilorLuxottica. Developed under the leadership of creative director Choi, the collection marks a new era for the house’s eyewear.

It is available now online and in select retailers.

Source: Mother

Mother reveals its new “Mother Knows Best” campaign

Los Angeles-based denim and lifestyle brand Mother unveiled a new capsule collection in collaboration with female-founded media brand Mother Tongue, which advocates for reproductive rights and gun control.

The “Mother Knows Best” campaign includes Baby Steps socks and a corduroy 10-4 trucker hat accompanied by removable pins inscribed with symbols and phrases that rally for gun control and reproductive rights, underscoring some of the issues that matter most to women in this country.

In the spirit of the campaign, and to further advocate for these causes, Mother will donate $10,000 to both Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, two organizations fighting on the frontlines for these critical issues.

To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Mother cofounders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding joined Mother Tongue’s Melissa Goldstein to host cocktail party at L.A. speakeasy Mars on May 1.

Guests including Gillian Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, Hilary Rhoda, Jessica Hart and Rumer Willis turned out for the event, which included a performance by singer by Rainey Qualley, aka Rainsford.

Source: Morgan Foitle

The Stax welcomes Erede and Maria McManus to LA

Victoria Lampley Berens, founder of global luxury jewelry advisory The Stax and fashion director Laurel Pantin hosted an intimate dinner at Melrose Hills hotspot Ètra last week to toast New York-based fine jewelry brand Erede and luxury womenswear brand Maria McManus.

Guests including Kate Foley, Ramya Giangola, Ali Pew, Camilla Marcus, Rebecca Ramsey, Claire Khodara and Casey Fremont turned out to welcome Erede founders Jeramie Holz and Talia Shuvalov and designer Maria McManus to town.

Founded in September 2023, Erede is based between Sydney, Australia, and New York. The jewelry is handcrafted in New York using certified 18-carat recycled gold, platinum and cultured diamonds. The founders both have a long history in fashion, working with brands such as Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, Dion Lee and Victoria Beckham.

Dublin-born, New York-based Maria McManus is a luxury womenswear collection founded on responsible principles: use less water, utilize fewer chemicals and create less waste. All production is traceable, ensuring that everyone who touches the product is treated with dignity and paid a fair living wage. Before debuting her namesake brand, McManus earned her stripes at companies including Rag & Bone, Club Monaco and Tory Burch.

Augustinus Bader’s Charles Rosier and Sofia Coppola (Source: Matteo Prandoni/BFA)

Augustinus Bader announces a Sofia Coppola collaboration

Premium skin and haircare line Augustinus Bader released a collaboration with filmmaker Sofia Coppola., the “Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola” collection, which reimagines the brand’s lip balm in three tinted shades.

“The Bader lip balm is one of my favorites, so I was excited when the brand agreed to collaborate on a tinted version,” Coppola said. “Shade 1 is based on a favorite sheer deep pink lipstick I hoarded after it was discontinued, that’s easy and adds a brightening, subtle tint. Shade 2 is a red coral I like for summer or at the beach. And Shade 3 is a burnt, earthy plum.”

Formulated with a hydrating blend of plant-based butters and oils, including shea butter, vitamin E and candelilla wax, and powered by Augustinus Bader’s TFC8® technology, the tinted balm enhances lips with a sheer wash of color that builds with each application, while also nourishing, plumping and renewing for softer, smoother, healthier lips.

Launched in 2018, the line of skin, body and haircare products is inspired by over 30 years of groundbreaking research led by stem cell scientist and doctor of regenerative medicine, Professor Augustinus Bader. The brand also has collaborations with designers Victoria Beckham and Haider Ackermann.

