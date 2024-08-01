Beyoncé’s Stylist Zerina Akers Opens a Luxury Fashion Rental Showroom in LA

Beyoncé’s stylist opens a luxury fashion rental showroom in L.A., the Armani Mare tour touches down in Malibu, Reformation taps Laura Harrier for a new collection and Miley Cyrus throws a summer party at the Chateau Marmont with Gucci.

(Source: Zerina Akers)

Celebrity stylist Zerina Akers opens a luxury fashion rental showroom in L.A.

Celebrity stylist and Emmy Award-winning costume designer Zerina Akers, whose clients include Beyoncé, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Megan Thee Stallion, opened a sustainable luxury fashion rental showroom in Hollywood.

Saint Helen’s House will be a multifaceted social club where guests can engage in wellness and educational activities, unwind by the pool or find a serene workspace in the thoughtfully designed space.

“The Show Must Go On” showroom, located on the upstairs floor, meanwhile will offer an extensive collection of luxury designer brands in inclusive sizing and accessories with an on-site style concierge service. Additionally, there will be an art gallery curated by Erin Christovale, alongside Akers, where visitors can discover and purchase any of the artwork in the house.

Akers aims to redefine the luxury rental shopping experience, and to provide a sustainable alternative to buying, by offering personalized attention from in-house stylists, on-site fittings and access to the latest and most unique pieces from top designer brands. Clients can schedule an appointment with Akers or her team of expert stylists for personalized fashion consultations, tailored to their individual style and occasion.

Saint Helen’s House will also host monthly events to foster community, including art shows, fitness and wellness activations, pop-ups and co-branded opportunities. While the house will be open to the public, it will also offer a special membership with limited spots, granting members exclusive offerings.

“Saint Helen’s House is a lifestyle destination where elite creatives can foster community in L.A. while enjoying wellness activities, exploring art and participating in cultural events,” Akers said. “This space also represents a culmination of my passion for personal styling, an investment in circular fashion that is needed here in L.A. for individuals looking for stand-out looks.”

For more information and to book an appointment visit tsmgofashionrental.com or sainthelenshouse.com.

(Source: Celine)

Celine unveils the new Symphonie Fantastique campaign shot in the Mojave Desert

Luxury French fashion house Celine released the Celine Homme Winter ’24 runway show video Symphonie Fantastique last week.

Directed by creative, artistic and image director Hedi Slimane, the video was filmed in Los Angeles and the Mojave Desert earlier this year and is set to the psychedelic symphony written by French composer Hector Berlioz in 1830 and recorded by Leonard Bernstein in New York in 1963. Slimane first discovered the romantic musical composition at age 11.

The video shows a jukebox being dropped into the desert via helicopter, whereupon models then walk a deserted highway turned catwalk to the sounds of Belioz’s haunting Symphonie Fantastique.

The Symphonie Fantastique Homme Winter ’24 collection takes its cues from 1960s tailoring inspired by the Anglomania of the 19th century with frock coats, three-buttoned suits and hand embroidered waistcoats cut from luxurious silks, cashmere and vicuna in matte black, satin and lacquer.

The collection is available now at celine.com.

(Source: Petra Ford)

The Giorgio Armani Mare 2024 tour touches down in Malibu

Giorgio Armani continued its global tour of the Mare 2024 Collection with a weeklong pop-up at Soho House’s Little Beach House Malibu last week. The summer collection, inspired by effortless, chic Italian coast living, was presented during an exclusive sunset cocktail event and in a special setting with the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

The Little Beach House Malibu’s first-floor terrace had been outfitted in custom Mare tropical palm patterns in shades of turquoise while in the dining room attendees discovered the new collection presented in the pop-up from ready-to-wear to accessories, completed with a Giorgio Armani Beauty counter.

On display as part of the installation, the guests also enjoyed the new Armani / Casa outdoor furniture for the first time in the U.S. The collection includes solid teak furniture like the Terence sofa and armchair with footrest, the Timothy sun lounger, the large Thomas dining table, the Turner and Terry side tables and the Thelma folding armchair, all upholstered with a textured and luminous Armani/Casa jacquard fabric, specially designed to withstand the outdoors.

The Mare Collection inspires the ultimate summer wardrobe, combining timeless Italian style with modern sensibilities, making for an elegant yet relaxed aesthetic. Showcasing a sophisticated array of beach accessories and ready-to-wear pieces for both women’s and men’s, the Mare activation gives the essence of the Giorgio Armani Italian summer.

The Giorgio Armani Mare tour started in June in Trani, Italy, at the Nugnes boutique, followed by Porto Cervo, Sardinia, where guests experienced the third edition of the Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta. It then continued to Forte Dei Marmi, Tuscany, to coincide with the opening of the first Giorgio Armani boutique, as well as Tokyo and Sylt. Giorgio Armani Mare will also be present in resorts in Puerto Banús, St. Tropez, Cannes, Sanya and selected Giorgio Armani boutiques around the world.

The Mare activation will be at the Giorgio Armani Beverly Hills boutique, 436 N Rodeo Dr., through August.

Laura Harrier (Source: Myles Hendrik)

Reformation taps Laura Harrier for a new collection

Sustainable fashion brand Reformation teamed up with actor and model Laura Harrier to design a collection inspired by her signature style.

Reformation x Laura Harrier includes 18 styles spanning evening and daytime dresses, elevated separates, structured jackets and footwear, all emphasizing deadstock fabrics and luxe silks.

Throughout the design process, Harrier drew inspiration from her personal collection of vintage pieces with a focus on ’90s minimalism and the era’s fashion icons. The assortment primarily features a timeless, neutral color palette punctuated by leopard, as a nod to current trends and a callback to Reformation’s heritage as a print-driven brand.

Last week, the brand celebrated the launch with a dinner at the Sunset Tower’s Terrace Bar followed by an after party with music by DJ Kitty Cash. Guests including Elsa Hosk, Lauren Cohan, Evan Ross, Jeremy Pope and Mustafa the Poet were in attendance.

Founded in 2009 in Los Angeles, Reformation is a lifestyle brand on a mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone through vintage-inspired designs and eco-friendly practices. Reformation remains at the forefront of innovation in sustainable fashion—running the first sustainable factory in L.A., using deadstock and eco fabrics and tracking and sharing the environmental impact of every product.

Reformation is Climate Neutral certified and its products have been carbon neutral since 2015, with a commitment to become Climate Positive by 2025.

Reformation x Laura Harrier is available now. Prices range from $88-$368.

Miley Cyrus (Source: BFA)

Gucci and Miley Cyrus celebrate the scent of summer with a party at the Chateau Marmont

In celebration of summer, Miley Cyrus and Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno hosted a poolside party at the Chateau Marmont last Thursday.

Guests including Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek Pinault, André Balazs, Antwaun Sargent, Chloe Kim, David LaChapelle, Donovan Leitch, Finneas, Gia Coppola, Kim Petras, Maude Apatow and Rumer Willis enjoyed a mix of floral-inspired hors d’oeuvres and desserts followed by an exclusive performance by Cyrus.

Mathilde Pinault and Salma Hayek (Source: BFA)

The Grammy-winning singer and face of the new Flora Gorgeous Orchid perfume performed her hit song “Flowers,” which also served as the soundtrack for the new Gucci Flora campaign.

Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, the campaign was shot in Los Angeles with Cyrus hiking up to the Hollywood sign in high-heels to illustrate “the empowering joy of connecting with one’s own creativity in a natural environment.”

