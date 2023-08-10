X CEO Linda Yaccarino says Elon Musk has been actively training for a cage match against Mark Zuckerberg, in her first interview since joining the company as CEO.

Yaccarino was interviewed on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” on Thursday, where she detailed plans for the future of the social media including video calls, in-app payments, and brand safety for advertisers.

The idea that Musk and Zuckerberg might face-off was first mentioned in June after the rumors began to circulate about Meta’s competitor to Twitter. Musk has since said that the fight will be live-streamed on his social media.

When asked whether a Musk-Zuck cage match is good for business, Yaccarino said “I think it is a separate excitement from the business,” of X.

“I represent all business operations,” Yaccarino said. “ I don’t think I will be on the undercard for the cage match.”

The X CEO continued that the company needs to remain focused and “not conflate it with things that may be a humorous back and forth between Zuck and Musk.”

“We’ll see if that cage match really does happen,” said Yaccarino.

The X CEO noted that she had a “front row seat of witnessing that Elon is training,” for a fight against Zuckerberg. “I also know Zuck’s history and level of preparedness,” she said.

“Nonetheless, what a great brand sponsorship opportunity, and I can’t help myself,” Yaccarino pointed out.

On Tuesday, X announced expanded advertising capabilities aiming to grant a “new level of control,” for clients. The social media platform is attempting to recoup advertising losses from the last year.

Twitter officially rebranded to X, under Musk’s ownership in July, which received backlash across the platform.