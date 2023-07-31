X, formerly known as Twitter, recently celebrated its rebranding by placing a massive “X” logo sign atop its San Francisco headquarters. But just a handful of days after the sign was put in place, it has been removed.

While it’s unclear whether the removal was voluntary or if the company, as run by owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, was compelled to do so, the Associated Press previously reported that the city of San Francisco lodged a complaint and launched an investigation into the new sign on Saturday.

The sign’s removal came after X struggled to finish removing its old Twitter signage a week earlier due to being shut down midway through the process by police, citing “unauthorized work.” The building owner and security were not informed about the construction project, leading to the initial police intervention.

X representatives did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding the new sign’s removal.

The X sign has been removed from X headquarters in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/b1AUHUkzVS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

The sign attracted a variety of reactions upon its debut, including outright dismissal. Many respondents to X owner Musk’s post showcasing the sign ignored the pulsing X altogether, instead proposing other X-themed logos for the rebranded Twitter.

Residents of the building across the street from X HQ posted exes (the new term for tweets) showing the nightmarish scenario they’d been living in as a direct result of having the sign blasting light into their homes.

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

It looks like those same residents will no longer have to worry about the sign keeping them up at night.

This series of strange construction events at X headquarters follows the company’s speedy transition from Twitter to X. Though Musk had hinted at the X rebrand a few times and folded Twitter (the company) into X Corp earlier this year, moves to get the public informed about the impending shakeup were relatively scarce, leading to confusion in late July when Twitter suddenly became X and its bird logo ceased to exist. The transition was so sudden, in fact, that many instances of “Twitter” and “tweet” terminology still lingered on the site after the new name and logo had been instituted.