Apple released the first trailer for its multigenerational series “Pachinko” on Wednesday. “Minari” Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung stars as Sunja, a grandmother looking back on her life and the choices she’s made.

The first three episodes debut globally on Apple TV+ on March 25, with new installments dropping each Friday through April 29.

Soo Hugh (“The Terror”) adapts Min Jin Lee’s bestselling 2017 novel and serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner for the series.

The logline: “Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.”

The series also stars Lee Minho as “Hansu”; Jin Ha as “Solomon”; Minha Kim as “Teenage Sunja”; Anna Sawai as “Naomi”; Eunchae Jung as “Young Kyunghee”; Inji Jeong as “Yangjin”; Jimmi Simpson as “Tom Andrews”; Junwoo Han as “Yoseb”; Kaho Minami as “Etsuko”; Steve Sanghyun Noh as “Isak”; Soji Arai as “Mozasu”; and, Yu-na Jeon as “Young Sunja.”



“Columbus” filmmaker Kogonada and Justin Chon executive produce and direct four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

Watch the trailer below or on YouTube.