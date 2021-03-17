‘Younger’ Final Season Sets Premiere Date at Paramount+ (Video)

We weren’t getting any younger awaiting the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Darren Star’s “Younger.” All good now.

The drama, which is shifting from TV Land to Paramount+ for its last hoorah, is set to premiere Season 7 on Thursday, April 15. So be sure to get your taxes done and out of the way one day early.

The first four Season 7 episodes will be available to stream on the mid-April premiere date, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Later this year, the final season will air in its entirely on original cable home TV Land.

All six previous seasons of “Younger” are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

If you don’t have time for all that, we can more or less sum up the series with just its title and logline: “Younger” follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled, which checks out these days.

“Younger” is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production.

The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios.

ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group signed Star to an overall production and development deal. The first project to come out of that pact was the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”