YouTube removed an interview that Jordan Peterson conducted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in which the Democratic presidential challenger repeated a theory suggesting that certain chemicals in the water supply shown to forcefully feminize frogs could also be turning kids transgender.

“I mean, they’re swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today, and many of those are endocrine disruptors. There’s atrazine throughout our water supply,” RFK Jr. said in the video posted in early June. “Atrazine, by the way, if you in a lab put atrazine in a tank full of frogs, it will chemically castrate and forcefully feminize every frog in there. And 10% of the frogs, the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs if it’s doing that to frogs. It could, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing to human beings as well.”

The video gained additional attention after Kennedy repeated the suggestion on Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast last week.

The Environmental Protection Agency defines altrazine as a chlorinated triazine systemic herbicide that selectively regulates growth of annual grasses and broadleaf weeds. Pesticides containing the herbicide are registered for use on sweet corn, sorghum, sugarcane, wheat, macadamia nuts and guava as well as inedible plants.

“I think a lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it’s probably underappreciated on that how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we’re seeing,” RFK Jr. said.

Peterson tweeted about the video’s removal, deeming it an interference with a presidential campaign.

Now @YouTube has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign @RobertKennedyJr https://t.co/XmgOYTl3NN — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 18, 2023

RFK Jr. reminded followers that the interview was still available via Twitter, thanking platform owner Elon Musk. RFK Jr., who is campaigning for the Democratic candidacy in the 2024 presidential election, appeared on Rogan’s podcast, where he also repeated the theory that routine vaccines are correlated to the rise in autism.