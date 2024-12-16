‘1923’ Season 2 Trailer: Harrison Ford Says Dutton Ranch Is Under Attack

“Yellowstone” may be ending (is it?), but the Dutton family saga is far from over. Paramount+ debuted the first teaser trailer for “1923” Season 2 during the finale of the Paramount Network tentpole series. This upcoming installment will premiere on Feb. 23, exclusively on Paramount+.

“In Montana there’s a war over my family’s land, and they’re losing it,” Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) says in this first look. After witnessing the horrors of World World I and traveling to Africa to hunt big game, the teaser sees Spencer finally coming home. But as a shootout unfolds over his family’s land, home may prove to be just as dangerous as abroad.

“This ranch is under attack. Our whole way of life is under attack,” Spencer’s father Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) says. There’s a lot of talk about building an “army” as well as some ominous warnings about how scary Jacob is as more shooting occurs.

“I feel like this is as far as I feel like being pushed,” Jacob says.

“This ranch will drive you to your death,” Cara (Helen Mirren) warns. Watch the full trailer below.

Season 2 of “1923” will see the Duttons face off against the harsh realities of a cruel winter, as well as new adversaries. Spencer will embark on a race against time as he tries to return home before it’s too late. At the same time, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own transatlantic journey to find her love Spencer.

In addition to Ford, Mirren, Sklenar and Schlaepfer, Season 2 of “1923” stars Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter. Ahead of this new installment, Paramount Network will air the first season of “1923” in the coming weeks.

“1923” is executive produced by “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. It’s produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.