2020 Emmys Race by the Numbers, From Categories to Voters to Contenders

We have all the statistics on this year’s race

This story is drawn from pieces that ran in the The Race Begins, Limited Series & Movies and Drama/Comedy/Actors issues of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine.

As Emmy voting begins, the sheer numbers can be staggering: too many networks and platforms, too many shows, too many hours of content to digest. And while we can’t give voters more time in which to wade through all those screeners and links, we can try to place it in some context. So here’s a by-the-numbers guide to the 2020 Emmy race, along with some history thrown in.

THE CALENDAR

12 – Number of days during which Emmy nomination voting will take place this year (July 2-13).

15 – Number of days in which it took place last year (June 10-24).

17 – Number of days first-round voting was delayed this year because of the coronavirus.

14 – Numbers of days the Emmy nominations announcement was delayed because of the coronavirus (from July 14 to July 28).

11 – Number of days in which Emmy final voting will take place this year (August 21-31).

15 – Number of days in which it took place last year. (August 15-29).

4 – Number of days final-round voting was delayed because of the coronavirus.

0 – Number of days the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has been delayed because of the coronavirus (it’s still scheduled for Sept. 20).

Also Read: Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)

THE CATEGORIES

123 – Number of Emmy categories this year

124 – Number of categories last year

2 – Interactive categories from last year that were merged into the new Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program category, resulting in one fewer category this year

6 – Number of juried awards: no nominees, more than one achievement can win

19 – Number of area awards: multiple nominees, more than one can win

98 – Number of category awards: all nominees compete head-to-head, one winner

THE VOTERS

30 – Number of Television Academy peer groups that vote for Emmys

23,000 – National active voting members of the Television Academy as of May 2020

THE ELIGIBILITY RULES

6 – Minimum number of broadcast episodes for a program to qualify as a series

6 – Number of episodes that must be submitted for judging by every nominated drama and comedy series, including in the short-form categories

5 – Minimum percentage of a series’ running time in which an actor must appear on screen to qualify in a supporting actor or actress category

Also Read: Emmys 2020: Comedy and Drama Series Will Now Get 8 Nominees Each

THE CONTENDERS

20 - Past drama or comedy series nominees that are in the running this year

“Better Call Saul”

“black-ish”

“The Crown”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Good Place”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” *

“Homeland”*

“Killing Eve”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *

“Modern Family” *

“Mr. Robot”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Silicon Valley”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

*past winners

20 - New series that could break into the Emmy race

“Avenue 5”

“Dave”

“Euphoria”

“The Great”

“High Fidelity”

“Hunters”

“Little America”

“Living With Yourself”

“Love Life”

“The Mandalorian”

“The Morning Show”

“Mythic Quest”

“Never Have I Ever”

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

“The Politician”

“Run”

“Snowpiercer”

“Space Force”

“Star Trek: Picard”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

20 – Departing shows competing for the last time

“The Affair”

“Baskets”

“BoJack Horseman”

“Brockmire”

“Criminal Minds”

“The Deuce”

“Empire”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“The Good Place”

“Homeland”

“How to Get Away With Murder”

“Jessica Jones”

“Modern Family”

“Mr. Robot”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Power”

“Ray Donovan”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Silicon Valley”

“Will & Grace”

Also Read: Television Academy to Reshape Creative Arts Emmys Into a Virtual Event

2 – Shows that were nominated in the past and are still on the air, but didn’t air new

episodes in time to qualify:

“Barry”

“Russian Doll”

2 – Shows that have won Emmys as limited series or movies, but are now classified as drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“Black Mirror”

1 – Show that was submitted as a comedy but classified as a drama by the Television Academy

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

THE ACTORS

11 - Emmy acting contenders over 80

80: F. Murray Abraham, “Mythic Quest”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Al Pacino, “Hunters”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

81: Christopher Lloyd, “NCIS”; Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

82: Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

86: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Fred Willard (deceased), “Modern Family” and “Space Force”

88: Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

95: Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

6 - Emmy acting contenders under 20

11: Iain Armitrage, “Young Sheldon”

15: Dafne Keen, “His Dark Materials”

16: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

17: Olivia Rodrigo, “High School Musical–The Musical: The Series”

18: Asante Blackk, “This Is Us”; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

5 – Emmy-contending actors who have at least 5 acting nominations but have never won

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” (5 nominations)

Christina Hendricks, “Good Girls” (6 nominations)

Steve Carell, “Space Force” (7 nominations)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (9 nominations)

Hugh Laurie, “Avenue 5” (10 nominations)

Also Read: 10 Stars Who Just Need an Emmy to EGOT, From Elton John to Stephen Sondheim (Photos)

THE PLAUDITS

9 Emmy contenders that have already won major guild or critics awards this year

“The Crown” (SAG Awards: ensemble)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Critics’ Choice Awards: TV movie)

“The Loudest Voice” (Golden Globes: Russell Crowe)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Critics Choice Awards: Alex Borstein; SAG Awards: ensemble, Tony Shalhoub)

“The Morning Show” (Critics’ Choice Awards: Billy Crudup; SAG Awards: Jennifer Aniston)

“Ramy” (Golden Globes: Ramy Youssef)

“Succession” (Golden Globes: drama series; Critics Choice Awards: drama series and Jeremy Strong; Writers Guild Awards: drama series)

“Unbelievable” (Critics Choice Awards: Toni Collette)

“Watchmen” (Critics Choice Awards: Regina King, Jean Smart; Directors Guild Awards: drama series; Writers Guild Awards: drama series)

3 Current TV series with 100% Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

“Feel Good”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

THE EMMY RECORDS

1 - Show that could set a new Emmy record by winning its sixth Outstanding Comedy Series award

“Modern Family”

1 – Actor who could set a new record with his 13th Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

1 – Actor who could tie Peter Dinklage for the most Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmys if he wins

Aaron Paul, “Truth Be Told” (but a win for his work in “El Camino” or “Westworld” wouldn’t count, because it’d be in a different category)

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel to Return as Emmys Host

THE HISTORY

Shows with the most Outstanding Drama Series nominations, 2010-2019

8 – “Game of Thrones”

6 – “Mad Men”

5 – “Downton Abbey,” “House of Cards”

4 “- Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad,” “Homeland”

3 – “This Is Us”

Shows with the most Outstanding Comedy Series nominations, 2010-2019

8 – “Modern Family”

7 – “Veep”

5 – “Silicon Valley”

4 – “The Big Bang Theory,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

3 – “black-ish,” “Louie”

Most acting nominations*, 2010-2019

10 – Tina Fey

9 – Christine Baranski, Ty Burrell, Jon Hamm

8 – Louis C.K., Allison Janney, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss

7 – Kathy Bates, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch, Amy Poehler

6 – Alec Baldwin, Julie Bowen, Anna Chlumsky, Bryan Cranston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Danes, Christina Hendricks, Michael J. Fox, Bill Hader, Tony Hale, Kate McKinnon, Jim Parsons, Sarah Paulson, Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright

* Does not include nominations for voiceover or narration performances

THE LIMITED SERIES & TV MOVIES

21 – Categories in which limited series and television movies compete against comedy and drama series

12 – Categories in which limited series and television movies compete with each other but not with comedy and drama series

2 – Categories in which limited series compete only with other limited series, and television movies compete only with other television movies

2 – Minimum number of episodes required for a program to qualify as a limited series

150 – Minimum running time, in minutes, required for a program to qualify as a limited series

75 – Minimum running time, in minutes, required for a program to qualify as a television movie

2 – Maximum number of directors who can compete for Emmys for a limited series or television movie

5 – Maximum number of producers who can win Emmys for limited series and television movies

3 – Consecutive years in which an episode of “Black Mirror” has won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie

12 – Nominations that “Black Mirror” episodes have received in TV-movie categories since 2017

7 – Emmys that “Black Mirror” episodes have won in TV-movie categories since 2017

1 – Emmys that “Black Mirror” episodes have won in interactive categories

0 – Percentage chance that “Black Mirror” can be nominated in the TV-movie categories this year, because it’s been declared ineligible and must compete as a drama series

3 – Contending movies or miniseries that start with Un: “Unbelievable,” “Unorthodox,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

18 – Oscar-winning actors in the running for Emmys in the movies/miniseries categories: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Viola Davis, “Troop Zero”; Sally Field, “Dispatches From Elsewhere”; Louis Gossett, Jr., “Watchmen”; Marcia Gay Harden, “Barkskins”; Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”; Allison Janney, “Bad Education”; Regina King, “Watchmen”; Melissa Leo, “I Know This Much Is True”; Shirley MacLaine, “Noelle”; Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”; J.K. Simmons, “Defending Jacob”; Mira Sorvino, “Hollywood”; Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”; Emma Thompson, “Years and Years”; Cicely Tyson, “Cherish the Day”; Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires Everywhere”

5 – Number of those Oscar-winning actors who also have producer credit on their limited series or movies: Blanchett, Crowe, Mirren, Spencer, Witherspoon

Read more from the Drama/Comedy/Actors issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine here.