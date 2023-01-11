‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Lead 2023 Screen Actors Guild Nominations

The 29th annual Screen Actors Gulld Award nominees were announced Wednesday morning on Instagram Live by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”), with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” leading a list that proved to be a mix of mainstays and a few big surprises.
Hard-campaigning actors like Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) finally made it into the mix, while others expected to land acting noms were passed over, such as Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” or the vast female cast of “Women Talking” (though both films picked up ensemble nominations). The entire four-person principals of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” were recognized both individually as actors and as an ensemble.
In the television categories, “Ozark” led all shows with four nominations, while “Better Call Saul,” “Barry” and “Only Murders in the Building” received three and “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “The Bear,” “Severance,” “The White Lotus,” “The Crown,” “Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Black Bird” received two.
In an effort to increase visibility and accessibility across platforms, the SAGs will air directly on YouTube’s Netflix channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8pm ET/5pm PT before making the leap to the streamer for broadcast in 2024. Netflix’s head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”
Below is a full list of the nominees in film and television for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture
CATE BLANCHETT (TAR)
VIOLA DAVIS (THE WOMAN KING)
ANA DE ARMAS (BLONDE)
DANIELLE DEADWYLER (TILL)
MICHELLE YEOH (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture
AUSTIN BUTLER (ELVIS)
COLIN FARRELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)
BRENDAN FRASER (THE WHALE)
BILL NIGHY (LIVING)
ADAM SANDLER (HUSTLE)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
ANGELA BASSETT (BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER)
HONG CHAU (THE WHALE)
KERRY CONDON (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)
JAMIE LEE CURTIS (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)
STEPHANIE HSU (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
PAUL DANO (THE FABELMANS)
BRENDAN GLEESON (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)
BARRY KEOGHAN (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)
KE HUY QUAN (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)
EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE GOOD NURSE)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BABYLON
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
THE FABELMANS
WOMEN TALKING
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE (DEAD TO ME)
RACHEL BROSNAHAN (THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL)
QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)
JENNA ORTEGA (WEDNESDAY)
JEAN SMART (HACKS)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Comedy Series
ANTHONY CARRIGAN (BARRY)
BILL HADER (BARRY)
STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
BARRY
THE BEAR
HACKS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
EMILY BLUNT (THE ENGLISH)
JESSICA CHASTAIN (GEORGE & TAMMY)
JULIA GARNER (INVENTING ANNA)
NIECY NASH-BETTS (DAHMER: MONSTER — THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)
AMANDA SEYFRIED (THE DROPOUT)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
STEVE CARELL (THE PATIENT)
TARON EGERTON (BLACK BIRD)
SAM ELLIOTT (1883)
PAUL WALTER HAUSER (BLACK BIRD)
EVAN PETERS (DAHMER: MONSTER — THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JONATHAN BANKS (BETTER CALL SAUL)
JASON BATEMAN (OZARK)
JEFF BRIDGES (THE OLD MAN)
BOB ODENKIRK (BETTER CALL SAUL)
ADAM SCOTT (SEVERANCE)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE (THE WHITE LOTUS)
ELIZABETH DEBICKI (THE CROWN)
JULIA GARNER (OZARK)
LAURA LINNEY (OZARK)
ZENDAYA (EUPHORIA)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
THE CROWN
OZARK
SEVERANCE
THE WHITE LOTUS
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
THE BATMAN
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
THE WOMAN KING
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
ANDOR
THE BOYS
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER
STRANGER THINGS