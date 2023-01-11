‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Lead 2023 Screen Actors Guild Nominations

The 29th annual Screen Actors Gulld Award nominees were announced Wednesday morning on Instagram Live by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”), with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” leading a list that proved to be a mix of mainstays and a few big surprises.

Hard-campaigning actors like Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) and Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) finally made it into the mix, while others expected to land acting noms were passed over, such as Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” or the vast female cast of “Women Talking” (though both films picked up ensemble nominations). The entire four-person principals of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” were recognized both individually as actors and as an ensemble.

In the television categories, “Ozark” led all shows with four nominations, while “Better Call Saul,” “Barry” and “Only Murders in the Building” received three and “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “The Bear,” “Severance,” “The White Lotus,” “The Crown,” “Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Black Bird” received two.

In an effort to increase visibility and accessibility across platforms, the SAGs will air directly on YouTube’s Netflix channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8pm ET/5pm PT before making the leap to the streamer for broadcast in 2024. Netflix’s head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

Below is a full list of the nominees in film and television for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture

CATE BLANCHETT (TAR)

VIOLA DAVIS (THE WOMAN KING)

ANA DE ARMAS (BLONDE)

DANIELLE DEADWYLER (TILL)

MICHELLE YEOH (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture

AUSTIN BUTLER (ELVIS)

COLIN FARRELL (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

BRENDAN FRASER (THE WHALE)

BILL NIGHY (LIVING)

ADAM SANDLER (HUSTLE)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

ANGELA BASSETT (BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER)

HONG CHAU (THE WHALE)

KERRY CONDON (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

JAMIE LEE CURTIS (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

STEPHANIE HSU (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

PAUL DANO (THE FABELMANS)

BRENDAN GLEESON (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

BARRY KEOGHAN (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

KE HUY QUAN (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE GOOD NURSE)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BABYLON

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

THE FABELMANS

WOMEN TALKING



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE (DEAD TO ME)

RACHEL BROSNAHAN (THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL)

QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

JENNA ORTEGA (WEDNESDAY)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Comedy Series

ANTHONY CARRIGAN (BARRY)

BILL HADER (BARRY)

STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

BARRY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

EMILY BLUNT (THE ENGLISH)

JESSICA CHASTAIN (GEORGE & TAMMY)

JULIA GARNER (INVENTING ANNA)

NIECY NASH-BETTS (DAHMER: MONSTER — THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)

AMANDA SEYFRIED (THE DROPOUT)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

STEVE CARELL (THE PATIENT)

TARON EGERTON (BLACK BIRD)

SAM ELLIOTT (1883)

PAUL WALTER HAUSER (BLACK BIRD)

EVAN PETERS (DAHMER: MONSTER — THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JONATHAN BANKS (BETTER CALL SAUL)

JASON BATEMAN (OZARK)

JEFF BRIDGES (THE OLD MAN)

BOB ODENKIRK (BETTER CALL SAUL)

ADAM SCOTT (SEVERANCE)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE (THE WHITE LOTUS)

ELIZABETH DEBICKI (THE CROWN)

JULIA GARNER (OZARK)

LAURA LINNEY (OZARK)

ZENDAYA (EUPHORIA)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

THE CROWN

OZARK

SEVERANCE

THE WHITE LOTUS



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

THE BATMAN

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

THE WOMAN KING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

ANDOR

THE BOYS

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

STRANGER THINGS