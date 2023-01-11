‘The Batman,’ ‘Elvis’ Lead Make-up and Hair Styling Nominations

“The Batman” and “Elvis” led all films in nominations for the 2023 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, MUAHS (IATSE Local 706) President Julie Socash announced on Wednesday.

Those two films received three nominations in the five feature-film categories, while “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Menu,” “Amsterdam,” “Babylon,” “Blonde” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” each received two.

The film nominees included seven of the films on the 10-film Oscar shortlist in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category: “Amsterdam,” “Babylon,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther,” “Blonde,” “Elvis” and “The Whale.” An additional three films – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Crimes of the Future” and “Emancipation” – were shortlisted by the Academy but not nominated by the guild.

Last year, all five Oscar nominees previously received multiple nominations from MUAHS. (The guild hyphenates make-up and separates hair styling into two words, while the Oscars treat them both as single words.)

In the television categories, the limited series “Pam & Tommy” received three nominations, while “Abbott Elementary,” “Emily in Paris,” “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things” received two each.

The guild also announced nominations in daytime television, children’s television, commercials and music videos and theatrical production categories.

Winners will be announced at the 2023 MUAHS Guild Awards, which will take place on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton. Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman will host.

Here is the list of nominated films and shows. A complete list with the names of nominated make-up artists and hair stylists is available at the MUAHS website.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-up

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Menu

Nope

Spirited

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Amsterdam

Babylon

Blonde

Elvis

Till

Best Special Make-up Effects

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Menu

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Amsterdam

Babylon

Blonde

Elvis

The Woman King

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Abbot Elementary”

“Emily in Paris”

“Euphoria”- Season 2

“Hacks”- Season 2

“The White Lotus”

Best Period and /or Character Make-up

“Bridgerton”

“House of The Dragon”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Stranger Things”

“Wednesday”

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Angelyne”

“Gaslit”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Stranger Things”

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary”

“American Horror Stories”

“Black-ish”

“Emily in Paris”

“Kindred”

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Bridgerton”

“Dangerous Liaisons”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Pam & Tommy”

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Legendary”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Voice”

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

“Legendary”

“Saturday Night Live”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

“Legendary”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Dancing with the Stars”

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Legendary”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Voice”

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

“Legendary”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-up

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans”

“I Can See Your Voice”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Hair Styling

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Talk”

“The Young and the Restless”

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-up

“Danger Force”

“The Fairly OddParents”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Season 3)

“The Quest”

“The Really Loud House”

Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force”

“The Quest”

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

“Raven’s Home” (Season 5)

“That Girl Lay Lay” (Season 2, Ep. 10)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-up

Amazon: “Medusa Makes Friends”

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” promo

Imagine Dragons: “Bones” (official music video)

Omaze: “Ozzy Osbourne Has a Falling Out With His Pet Demon”

Ozzy Osbourne: “Patient No. 9” (official music video) featuring Jeff Beck

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Stories: Season 2” promos

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

“Holidays: Romeo and Juliet” – Amazon

“Life in a Victorian Home” – GEICO

“Nourish Every You” LIL NAS X – Vitamin Water

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-up

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

“Kinky Boots”

“Lucia de Lammermoor”

“Sleeping Beauty”

“Tosca”

Best Hair Styling

“Kinky Boots”

“La Traviata”

“Omar”

“Sense and Sensibility”

“West Side Story”