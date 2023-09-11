2023 VMAs to Air Live in Spanish on UniMás

MTV and TelevisiaUnivision are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind simulcast of the upcoming 2023 VMAs, which will air live in Spanish on UniMás on Tuesday followed by an encore on Univision.

Univision’s Alejandra Espinoza will host live in-show segments throughout the three-hour broadcast, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on UniMás. The Univision encore starts at 11:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to partner with TelevisaUnivision for this groundbreaking partnership as we further expand the ‘VMAs’ worldwide footprint and amplify our massive lineup of international icons to make this year’s show the biggest celebration of global music in MTV history,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount Global.

“We are excited to be the exclusive Spanish-language destination in the U.S. for this year’s VMAs, a celebration of music that will honor Latin artists like never before,” added Ignacio Meyer, President of U.S. Networks, TelevisaUnivison. “As home to the leading U.S. Hispanic networks, our commitment to delivering the best in entertainment is unwavering. We’re thrilled to partner with MTV to deliver more fan-fueled music events to our passionate viewers.”

Performers for the 2023 VMAs include Anitta, Karol G, Peso Pluma, The Warning, Shakira, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Stay Kids, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Fall Out Boy.

In addition to UniMás and Univision, the 2023 “VMAs” will simulcast on MTV sister brands BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.