Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are set to make their debut performance of “Bongos” at the VMAs next week, MTV said Saturday.

The rap icons will reunite to perform their latest hit at the MTV awards ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The 2023 performance follows up on the pair’s unprecedented success for their hit single “WAP,” which earned the duo five VMA nominations in 2021, including “Song of the Summer,” “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and “Best Hip Hop.”

With 19 total VMAs nominations and two wins, Megan Thee Stallion has been recognized with three nods this year, including “Best Choreography” and “Best Art Direction.” Cardi B, who has won 4 VMAs awards and received 29 nominations, has been nominated for “Best Hip Hop” this year.

The duo marks the latest performers to be announced ahead of the “Video Music Awards,” which is set to feature Nicki Minaj as an emcee as well as a performer as she prepares to take the stage perform her new single “Last Time I Saw You.”

Additional performers set to take the stage include Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Metro Boomin with Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV, Nelly, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shakira accept honors for the Global Icon Award and the Video Vanguard Award, respectively, the music icons will perform live for the first time in over a decade.

At the pre-show, Sabrina Carpenter and NLE Choppa will perform during the 90-minute event hosted by Saweetie, Nessa, Dometi and Kevan Kenney. Carpenter will also serve as a presenter during the awards ceremony, alongside Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline and Rita Ora.