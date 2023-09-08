Nicki Minaj is set to return as the host of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 for the second consecutive year, Paramount announced on Friday. The “Barbie World” singer will also perform her new single, “Last Time I Saw You,” live for the first time at the awards show.

In 2022, the six-time Moon Person winner won the Best Hip Hop category and was also awarded their lifetime achievement prize, the Video Vanguard Award. She’s nominated for six more awards this year, including Video of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video for “Super Freaky Girl,” as well as Artist of the Year.

Olivia Rodrigo will also appear as a standalone performer, as previously announced. She’s nominated in six categories this year.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is receiving the Global Icon Award recognizing his international success, will perform live for the first time since 2005. Likewise, Shakira, who last performed at the VMAs in 2006, will be given this year’s Video Vanguard Award. The Colombian singer is the first South American artist to receive the honor

Other performers at this year’s VMAs include Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Demi Lovato, Karol G and Måneskin.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations this year with 11, followed by 8 for SZA. Minaj and Rodrigo are both up for six, as are BLACKPINK, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus.

With the nomination of “Anti-Hero” for Video of the Year, Swift is poised to break her own VMAS record. If she wins this year, she’ll be the first to win the honor four times. She’s already taken home 14 VMAs and is in the running to become the most awarded artist in MTV history.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV as well as on BET, BET Her, CMT, CC, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.