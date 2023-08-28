Shakira to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 VMAs

“She-Wolf” singer Shakira will become the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award live at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy winner will accept the award and perform for the first time at the VMAs since 2005 during the 2023 ceremony, set to air live from Newark’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

The four-time VMA winner, who took home her first Moon Person in 2002 for International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North), received four nods this year for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (2x) and the much-coveted “Artist of the Year.”

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

This year, Shakira became the first female vocalist of all time to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53”, and again a month later with “TQG”. She also recently made history in the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart, an achievement never before reached in the list’s nearly 30-year history. Shakira has been nominated for 30 different VMAs, most recently winning the “Most Earth Shattering Collaboration” with Beyoncé for “Beautiful Liar.”