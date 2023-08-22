The event will take place September 12 live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids make up the first round of artists set to perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards, the network announced Tuesday.

Demi Lovato, Måneskin and Stray Kids have all appeared on the MTV stage before. In fact, Måneskin took home Best Alternative last year, and Stray Kids were nominated for Best K-Pop. As for Karol G, this will mark her first-ever appearance on the stage.

This year, Taylor Swift is leading the nominations pack with a total of eight nods, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. She’s followed closely by SZA with six nominations, which include both Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith all have five nominations each.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can vote on the awards’ show categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through September 1st. Voting for Best New Artist will remain active into the show on September 12. Nominations for social categories including Group of the Year and Song of Summer will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full list of VMAs performers below: