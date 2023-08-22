The event will take place September 12 live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center
Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids make up the first round of artists set to perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards, the network announced Tuesday.
Demi Lovato, Måneskin and Stray Kids have all appeared on the MTV stage before. In fact, Måneskin took home Best Alternative last year, and Stray Kids were nominated for Best K-Pop. As for Karol G, this will mark her first-ever appearance on the stage.
This year, Taylor Swift is leading the nominations pack with a total of eight nods, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. She’s followed closely by SZA with six nominations, which include both Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith all have five nominations each.
The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can vote on the awards’ show categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through September 1st. Voting for Best New Artist will remain active into the show on September 12. Nominations for social categories including Group of the Year and Song of Summer will be announced at a later date.
Check out the full list of VMAs performers below:
Demi Lovato
With 14 “VMA” nominations under her belt, Lovato is an established alum of this awards show. However, this performance will mark her first “VMAs” performance in six years. Scheduled days before the release of her new album, “Revamped,” this time around Lovato has been nominated for two categories: Best Pop and Video for Good.
Karol G
The Colombian global recording artist holds the record for being the first woman to ever debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a Spanish-language album. She will break from her first-ever stadium tour to compete for her three “VMAs” nominations, which include the coveted Artist of the Year. This will mark Karol G’s first “VMAs” performance.
Måneskin
Last year, Måneskin took home the award for Best Alternative. The Italian rock band is set to perform the world premiere of their upcoming single, “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?),” which will release September 1. Måneskin has already made “VMAs” history. The four-time nominated group is up for Best Rock this year, marking the first time an Italian act has been nominated two consecutive years in a row for a main category.
Stray Kids
Though Stray Kids did not win their “VMAs” nomination for Best K-Pop in 2022, they will be returning in September for their first-ever “VMAs” performance. This will mark the U.S. premiere of “S-Class,” which comes from their No. 1 album, “5-Star.” They have been nominated once again in the same category.