Gavin Newsom to Announce Proposal to Boost California Film Industry

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to announce a major proposal to boos the film industry in California at a press conference in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Newsom will be speaking at Raleigh Studios Hollywood, 5300 Melrose Ave. E, LA, CA 90038. The event begins at 1:45 p.m. Pacific.

Details about the proposal have not been made public, but the move comes amid a challenging time for the entertainment industry in its home state. Earlier this month, FilmLA reported that production in Greater Los Angeles dropped 5% during the third quarter of 2024, to a total of 5,048 shoot days.

That makes for the weakest quarter of the year so far with a 36.4% decrease from its five-year average — and below strike levels. Reality TV as a sector was hit particularly hard, with a 56% drop in the quarter.

The numbers reinforce the dire situation many entertainment workers in Los Angeles are experiencing, as TheWrap spotlighted in our Holding on in Hollywood series.

As these people explained in their own words, industry trends suggest the unemployment malaise is likely to deepen amid studio cost-cutting and increasing risk aversion. There has also been a jump in shows moving to other cities and states, even shows set specifically in Los Angeles, such as “Reasonable Doubt,” which moved production from LA to Atlanta for Season 2.

One bright spot is feature film production, which actually grew 26.6% last quarter to a total of 476 shoot days.