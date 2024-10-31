2024 WIF Honors Annette Bening, Kate Winslet and More

The 2024 WIF Honors present Annette Bening with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, The Beverly Hills Hotel commissions new works by artist Marco Walker, Tod’s hosts a star-studded dinner celebrating their new collection and MM6 Maison Margiela and Timex debut an exclusive collaboration.

Annette Bening and Jane Fonda. (Source: Getty Images for WIF)

WIF honors Annette Bening, Joey King, Kate Winslet, Michelle Buteau, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and Ellen Kura.

Last Thursday, WIF (formerly known as Women In Film, Los Angeles) celebrated the 2024 WIF Honors, an annual benefit supporting WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs, and its advocacy for gender parity in entertainment, at The Beverly Hilton.

The star-studded evening, presented by Max Mara, featured special appearances by Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart, Emayatzy Corinealdi and more.

Themed The Power of the Collective, the gala recognized industry leaders who demonstrate how strength in collaboration, inclusion and uplifting stories can change culture for the better.

Kate Winslet and Marion Cotillard. (Source: Getty Images for WIF)

The 2024 WIF Honors celebrated Annette Bening with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award presented by Jane Fonda; Kate Winslet and Ellen Kuras with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film presented by Marion Cotillard; Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV presented by Janelle James; and Kerry Washington with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award presented by Emayatzy Corinealdi. Joey King was honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award presented to her by Max Mara Global Brand Ambassador Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti.

WIF Board President Amy Baer also announced that Executive Vice President of the Board Syrinthia Studer will take charge in 2025.

Joey King. Source: Getty Images for WIF

Founded in 1973, WIF has been fighting for gender equity for more than 50 years. Its advocacy, career programs, and research efforts are a driving force for increasing gender representation in Hollywood. WIF works to dismantle gender bias in the screen industries by building the pipeline, sustaining careers, and advocating for change. Since 1977, WIF has annually honored outstanding women in the entertainment industry who have broken ground and excelled in their chosen ﬁelds.

Outstanding individuals who have been honored in past WIF awards programs include Lucille Ball, Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Nora Ephron, Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn, Nicole Kidman, Donna Langley, Jennifer Lopez, Marlee Matlin, Mira Nair, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep and Zendaya.

Source: Marco Walker

The Beverly Hills Hotel exhibits Marco Walker’s The Golden Hour series

British, Los Angeles-based photographer and artist Marco Walker has been commissioned by The Beverly Hills Hotel to reflect on its historic legacy, landscape and architecture with a new series of portraits of the hotel.

Known for his iconic body of work that straddles the line between nostalgia and surrealism, Walker brings a fresh and transformative perspective to the timeless elegance of the landmark hotel. Walker’s recent work includes photo and collage work for The WrapBook, a campaign for French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent and an installation for The Bombay Beach Biennale, a renegade art festival on the Salton Sea.

The Golden Hour photograph series uses light to capture the hotel’s landscapes at their most sublime, transforming familiar scenes into dreamlike visions. Through a combination of rich color palettes and innovative collage techniques, Walker evokes eras that both did and did not exist—blurring the boundaries between reality and dream.

In this series, the golden hour becomes more than a time of day; it serves as a bridge between past and present, where light, history, and imagination converge. Walker’s unique style creates a world that feels suspended between moments, inviting the viewer to journey through layers of memory and fantasy. The result is an exploration of beauty, escapism, and the fleeting nature of time, set against the backdrop of one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks.

“‘If these walls could talk’ perfectly embodies the feeling I had while walking through the corridors, bungalows, gardens and every corner of this iconic institution. I felt an abundance of inspiration in every detail, from the hotel suites to Fountain Coffee, imagining the characters who have passed through and the stories lived and told,” says Walker. “I hope the spirit and allure of this historic landmark lives on in this body of work. It was an honor to document the hotel as the first artist commissioned for this project. Using rare film and alternative photographic techniques, I embraced the challenge of capturing the essence of this previously very well-documented hotel in a new light.”

The series marks a new chapter of the hotel’s cultural legacy and is part of their new art programme curated by Jim Hedges IV.

The photographs will be on view in the grand lobby until January 15 2025. For sales enquiries contact Hedges Projects.

Matt Bomer, Justine Lupe, Matteo Tamburini, Kerry Washington, Édgar Ramírez and Sarah Shahi. (Source: BFA)

Tod’s hosts a dinner celebrating the F/W 2025 collection

Italian luxury brand Tod’s celebrated its new collection under the creative direction of Matteo Tamburini with an intimate dinner at the Tower Bar last Wednesday.

The event introduced Tamburini, who was appointed creative director in December 2023, to Los Angeles and celebrated the new F/W 2025 collection.

Guests included Kerry Washington, Matt Bomer, Michelle Monaghan, Amber Valletta, Kelly Rowland, Edgar Ramirez, Justine Lupe, Scott Speedman, Natalie Martinez, Jurnee Smollett, Sarah Shahi, Brigitte Romanek, Paul Rabil, Rachel Zoe, Casey Fremont, Rob Zangardi and Jeanne Yang.

Founded as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete over a century ago, Tod’s epitomizes true Italian style with a focus on craftsmanship. The signature Tod’s Gommino, with its trademark 133 rubber pebbles on the sole, was born in the late 1970s, and in 2013, the brand introduced a full ready-to-wear women’s collection followed by a full ready-to-wear wardrobe for men in 2014.

Source: ASOH

Los Angeles-based non-profit A Sense of Home (ASOH) hosted their fourth-annual gala at the home of the honorable Ambassador Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos last Thursday.

Founded by Georgie Smith, ASOH strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes and a community for youth aging out of foster care. With a 93% five year housing stability rate, ASOH has served nearly 3,000 former foster youth and children to date.

This year’s gala brought together luminaries from across the entertainment, philanthropy, non-profit and business spheres including Jason Bateman, Tobey Maguire, Michelle Rodriguez, Nate Berkus, Molly Sims, Terry Crews, Baron Davis, Sara Gilbert, Soleil Moon Frye, Jeremiah Brent, Edward Norton, Emile Hirsch and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

The evening included live performances by Phillip Phillips, Abraham Alexander and DJ Michelle Pesce; dinner by local LA favorite Jon & Vinny’s; and beverages sponsored by Casamigos; a silent auction and more.

The event raised $1.5 million that will be directed towards the organization’s efforts to continue serving former foster youth in Los Angeles and scale to additional cities across the country. The funds raised will fuel new home creations and the organization’s national expansion. Long-time supporters Shawn and Serena Levy also accepted an honor for their ongoing commitment to the work of the organization.

Source: Gravitas

Private members’ club Gravitas opens in Beverly Hills

Gravitas, a members only social club, opened in Beverly Hills last week. The 28,000 square feet multi-level establishment, designed by Kelly Architects, will offer intimate dining spaces, temperature-controlled personal wine lockers, curated top-of-the-line amenities, ‘G-Car’ personal rides to and from the club and a dedicated concierge service.

Co-founded by entrepreneur Brandon Steven and restaurateur Seth Glassman, the space includes an open-air garden bar and dining room with a weather-proof retractable roof and heated floors for cooler weather; The Loft, which houses a recording studio, spacious conference room and private dining rooms; and the G.E.M (Gravitas Elite Member) Booths with private curtains and a call button for service staff. There will also be nightly entertainment ranging from acoustic sets to DJ programming.

Chef Preston Madson, who has 25 years of experience overseeing some of the most established restaurants in New York City, including at Barbuto, Freemans, and Il Buco Alimentari, will direct the one-of-a-kind culinary program, while the beverage program will be led by expert sommelier, Raphael Guirguis, and master mixologist Yael Vengroff. Josh Hering, formerly of Mother Wolf, will oversee the day-to-day management.

Learn more about the membership program or book a tour at www.gravitasclub.com.

Gravitas is open now at 435 N Camden Dr. Beverly Hills 90210.