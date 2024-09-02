‘2073’ Trailer Combines Documentary and Narrative Elements to Make You Very Worried About Our Future | Video

“2073” can’t come soon enough.

The upcoming feature, distributed by Neon and inspired by Chris Marker’s influential “La Jetée” (which was also the basis for Terry Gilliam’s “12 Monkeys”), imagines a bleak future world, using footage and interviews from our present to drive the point home.

You can watch the first trailer for Asif Kapadia’s hybrid feature, combining non-fiction and fiction elements, below:

“2073,” which premieres out of competition (in the non-fiction category) this week at the Venice Film Festival, stars Samantha Morton and Naomi Ackie in a narrative that features time travel, alongside talking head interviews with Maria Ressa, Carole Cadwalladr, Rana Ayyub and Ben Rhodes.

It’s a fascinating (and extremely depressing) conceit that will see director Kapadia, who has helmed documentaries like “Senna” and “Amy” but also narrative projects like episodes of David Fincher’s “Mindhunter,” combine two disciplines in exciting and unique ways. The official synopsis describes it as “a warning of the world we will get if we don’t act now.”

“An Inconvenient Truth” director Davis Guggenheim serves as an executive producer, with Oscar-nominated “Arrival” cinematographer Bradford Young shooting “2073.” Riz Ahmed’s Concordia Studio also executive produced.