Neon Acquires Domestic Rights to Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s ‘Hell of a Summer’

Neon has picked up the U.S. rights to “Hell of a Summer” from Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) and Billy Bryk (“Friendship,” “When You Finish Saving the World”) from 30WEST, the distributor announced on Tuesday.

The horror-comedy, directed and written by Wolfhard and Bryk in their feature debut, also stars the pair alongside Fred Hechinger (“Fear Street,” “The White Lotus”). Their movie had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

“Hell of a Summer” follows 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg (Hechinger), who arrives at Camp Pineway thinking his biggest problem is that he feels out of touch with his teenage coworkers. What he doesn’t know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one.

30WEST fully financed and executive produced the film. Producers are Hechinger, Aggregate Films’ Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman, Drew Brennan, and Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy. The deal was negotiated by Jason Wald on behalf of Neon with 30WEST and CAA Media Finance.

