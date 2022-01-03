Old episodes of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” are coming to USA Network thanks to a new licensing agreement.

Beginning Jan. 5, episodes of the emergency services drama will air in a block on Wednesday nights from 7-11 p.m. The deal covers all four previous seasons of the series. The agreement also includes future seasons of “9-1-1” and the current fifth season, which will hit NBCUniversal-owned USA Network later this year.

“9-1-1” is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television,” said Val Boreland, executive vice president of entertainment content acquisitions at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio’s growing library.”

The series debuted on Fox in January 2018.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and features regulars Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh.

Series regular Rockmond Dunbar, who played the ex-husband of Bassett’s character Athena Grant, exited the show in November after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates.

“9-1-1” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Bassett, Krause, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Bassett won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2020.