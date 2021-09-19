9 Best and Worst Emmy Moments, From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sabotage to Rita Wilson’s Rap Fail (Photos)

With the 2021 Emmy Awards wrapped up, here are some of the highs and lows of this year's awards show.
Worst: Rita Wilson (and more) lip-sync rap in Biz Markie tribute opener The tribute to Biz Markie was a good idea. Whatever this was.... was not.
Best: Brett Goldstein channels his "Ted Lasso" character Roy Kent in accepting his award for playing Roy Kent Goldstein, who won for Outstanding Supporting in a Comedy with a short speech that included two f-bombs. So... the best kind of award speech.
Worst: “Outside” Emmys not really outside Because of the still-ongoing pandemic and the spread of the Delta variant, the Emmys were held "outside." We put that in quotes because though a hermetically sealed tent is technically outside, it's not much different than inside a giant theater.
Worst: Stephen Colbert Reminds Us About the California Recall Election Well we almost had a politics-free night, but Colbert had to remind us of the blink-and-you-missed it California Governor recall election that was over in less time than an episode of "Late Show."
Best: Michael K. Williams and Norm MacDonald get well-deserved shout outs Kerry Washington made sure to mention Williams, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama, got his proper due, while "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver paid tribute to MacDonald while accepting his award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.
Worst: "All Flies Matter" The Emmys go 0-2 with political jokes, including this cringe-worthy "All Flies Matter" bit that for some reason thought we needed a reminder of the 2020 Election.
Best: Schitt's Creek cast ruined by teleprompter sabotage Eugene Levy should have known what would have happened when he told a bunch of a comedy writers to "tighten up" his words.
Worst: Emmys So White? RuPaul Charles got his well-deserved 11th Emmy, becoming the winningest Black artist in Emmy history. Unfortunately, outside of Michaela Coel (who won for Writing in a Limited Series) that was about it in terms of diversity on Sunday night.
Best: In memoriam closes with poignant Michael K. Williams quote We bet there wasn't a dry eye in the house after the Emmys ended the annual segment with a fitting tribute to Williams, who tragically died earlier this month.