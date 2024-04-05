At the center of “A Gentleman in Moscow,” based on the book by Amor Towles, Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) has to rediscover his sense of purpose in life. Stripped of his title as Russian revolutionaries attempt to redirect the power structure for the common good, the former gentleman is resigned to live out the rest of his days in an opulent hotel, until he starts to meet others who offer him ways to escape, literally and figuratively.

Politics, culture and adventure encompass the story of Anna Urbanova, who is portrayed by McGregor’s wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The two ignite a spark upon their first encounter. Nina Kulikova preserves the Count’s childlike sense of wonder as she takes him on adventures to explore the hotel.

See our full “A Gentleman in Moscow” cast and character guide below as new episodes roll out on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Ewan McGregor in “A Gentleman in “Moscow” (Paramount+/Showtime) Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) Ewan McGregor steers the show as main character Count Alexander Rostov, a former gentleman stripped of his title and wealth in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. The count gets confined to the Metropol Hotel as a lighter punitive measure versus execution, but he is not allowed to leave or he will die. Ewan McGregor is known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” franchise, Christian in “Moulin Rouge!” (2001) and Renton in “Trainspotting” (1996), among others. Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+/Showtime) Anna Urbanova (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) Anna Urbanova doesn’t come onto the scene until the second episode, but when she does, she attracts the spotlight — and the attention of the count — right away. She is an actress trying to make her mark in film and Russian culture. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is known for playing Michelle in “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016), Ramona Flowers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010), Lucy in “Live Free or Die Hard” (20017) and Helena Bertinelli aka The Huntress in “Birds of Prey” (2020), More recently, she portrayed Hera Syndulla in “Ahsoka.” She and McGregor are married in real life. Alexa Goodall plays Nina in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+/Showtime) Nina Kulikova (Alexa Goodall) Nina approaches the Count out of curiosity, and they quickly form a fast friendship. Nina holds a key that can unlock many doors in the Metropol Hotel, so she takes the Count to all the corners, nooks and crannies on secret adventures. The Count shares his stories with her. Alexa Goodall played Canary in “Lockwood & Co.,” Evelyn Wiseman in “The Devil’s Hour” and Bryony Furleigh in “Lord of Misrule” (2023). Osip (Johnny Harris) in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount/Showtime) Osip Glebnikov (Johnny Harris) Osip is a conflicted police officer who makes sure the Count doesn’t break any rules established for him, but he has other motives in getting to know the former gentleman. Johnny Harris has previously appeared as Jimmy McCabe in “Jawbone” (2017), Magwitch in the miniseries “Great Expectations,” Charles Stone in “Without Sin” and Mick in “This Is England” (2010). Fehinti Balogun as Mishka in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+/Showtime) Mishka aka Mikhail Fyodorovich Mindich (Fehinti Balogun) Mishka is one of the Count’s longest friends. They disagreed fiercely at University where they met, but that didn’t stop them from forming a bond. Mishka is now one of the most radical people in The Count’s orbit. He has influence in the party. Gehinti Balogun has appeared in “Dune” as a Fremen man, Bryan in “Walden” (2021) and Damon in two episodes of “I May Destroy You.”

New episodes of “A Gentleman in Moscow” stream Fridays on Paramount+ and air on Showtime on Sundays.