‘9-1-1’ Season 5 First Look: Things Get Wild as Zoo Animals Roam LA During Blackout (Video)

Fox debuted two teasers for the “9-1-1” Season 5 premiere on Thursday, revealing that a blackout is going to hit Los Angeles in the first episode and release chaos on the City of Angeles in many ways — including a horde of zoo animals roaming downtown while the power is out.

Watch the first preview via the video above and the second via the video below to see how the 118 deals with its latest over-the-top disaster on the Ryan Murphy-created first-responder drama.

Here’s the official description for the “9-1-1” Season 5 premiere, titled “Panic”: “A series ransomware threats lead to an overabundance of emergencies for the 118 including a medevac helicopter crash at hospital, an animal escape from the LA Zoo and an air-traffic control tower system failure. Meanwhile Athena must revisit her traumatic attack when the case of the realtor serial rapist goes to trial; Eddie suffers a health scare and Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens.”

“9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant; Peter Krause as Bobby Nash; Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall; Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley; Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han; Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson; Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz; Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant; Corinne Massiah as May Grant; Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant; Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

“9-1-1” showrunner Tim Minear told TheWrap back in May, following the Season 4 finale, that Maddie’s postpartum depression was going to be a major plot point in this fall’s Season 5.

“I thought that postpartum depression was important. It was something I didn’t want to ignore. It is a way, with somebody like [Jennifer Love Hewitt] who’s such an empathetic kind of performer, that she can really help put these kind of stories over for the audience in a way that doesn’t feel exploitative and it feels very relatable,” Minear said. “So it was a way for us to complicate their relationship. And we’re not just going to glance at it. We’re going to try address it in such a way that it’s going to complicate the show going forward at the beginning of Season 5. It’s not just going to go away, let’s put it that way.”

The Season 5 premiere episode of “9-1-1” airs Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on Fox.